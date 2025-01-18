Steve Sarkisian Makes Decision on Texas Future After Approaches From Two NFL Teams
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian had some interest from NFL teams looking to fill their head coaching vacancies, but it seems his heart is set on building something in Austin.
According to Bret McMurphy of The Action Network, Sarkisian has agreed to a contract extension with the program after declining to interview with a pair of NFL teams. One source told McMurphy that the school was appreciative of Sarkisian's demonstration of his commitment to the Longhorns by turning down the interview requests from the NFL. The report indicates Texas AD Chris Del Conte and Board of Regents chairman Kevin Eltife were influential figures in getting the deal over the line.
Sarkisian has been with the program for four years, leading them to two consecutive College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. The Longhorns are 38–17 under Sarkisian and 25–5 in the last two seasons.
Sarkisian had several years left on his current pact with Texas, which ran through the 2030 season and paid him over $10 million annually. The terms of his new deal were not yet reported, though he was already the third-highest paid coach in the sport. It's possible that his new deal would see him vault past Kirby Smart––who makes $13.2 million annually at Georgia––to become college football's highest earning coach.