Sugar Bowl Between Georgia, Notre Dame Postponed After Truck Attack

The killing of 10 in the early hours of 2025 has forced the game's first-ever postponement.

Patrick Andres

Vehicles block off Bourbon Street after a terror attack in New Orleans on Jan. 1, 2025.
Vehicles block off Bourbon Street after a terror attack in New Orleans on Jan. 1, 2025. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Sugar Bowl is being moved back a day after last night’s attack in New Orleans.

The 91st edition of the game between Georgia and Notre Dame has been moved after a truck attack on Bourbon Street early Wednesday killed 15 and injured at least 30, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Aubry Killion of WDSU-TV in New Orleans. The decision to move the game back 24 hours was later confirmed by ABC News and other outlets before being formally announced by Sugar Bowl officials.

The attack—carried out in the early hours of New Year's Day—is being investigated by the FBI as an act of terror. Police shot and killed the suspect around 3:15 a.m.

On College GameDay, ESPN's Laura Rutledge reported that the Bulldogs' team hotel was under a shelter-in-place order; Pete Thamel had previously indicated that employees with offices in the Caesars Superdome were instructed to stay home.

No Sugar Bowl had ever been postponed, although the 2005 season's game between Georgia and West Virginia was moved to Atlanta in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

