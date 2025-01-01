Sugar Bowl Set for Thursday Afternoon Kickoff After Truck Attack Causes Postponement
After the first postponement in the game's history, the Sugar Bowl's new kickoff time has been announced.
No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 2 Georgia will play at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. CT) Thursday afternoon, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN later confirmed by the bowl game itself.
The game's postponement came in the aftermath of a truck attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early Wednesday that killed at least 10 and injured 35. The attack is being investigated by authorities as an act of terror.
Per Thamel, both teams viewed an earlier kickoff time as important "from a rest and recovery perspective."
"On behalf of the College Football Playoff, we are devastated by this morning's attack, and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragedy," College Football Playoff executive director Lt. Gen. Rich Clark said in a statement.
The winner of the game will play No. 5 Penn State in the Orange Bowl.