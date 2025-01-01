SI

Sugar Bowl Set for Thursday Afternoon Kickoff After Truck Attack Causes Postponement

Notre Dame and Georgia will play a matinee Thursday amid unthinkable circumstances.

Patrick Andres

Fans at a hotel front desk after the postponement of the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2025.
Fans at a hotel front desk after the postponement of the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2025. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

After the first postponement in the game's history, the Sugar Bowl's new kickoff time has been announced.

No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 2 Georgia will play at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. CT) Thursday afternoon, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN later confirmed by the bowl game itself.

The game's postponement came in the aftermath of a truck attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early Wednesday that killed at least 10 and injured 35. The attack is being investigated by authorities as an act of terror.

Per Thamel, both teams viewed an earlier kickoff time as important "from a rest and recovery perspective."

"On behalf of the College Football Playoff, we are devastated by this morning's attack, and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragedy," College Football Playoff executive director Lt. Gen. Rich Clark said in a statement.

The winner of the game will play No. 5 Penn State in the Orange Bowl.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football