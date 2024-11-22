SI

SWAC Investigating Claims Jackson State Accessed Arkansas-Pine Bluff Practice Film

The Tigers are 9-2 and first in the SWAC East division.

Patrick Andres

Jackson State's 41–3 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 2, 2024.
Jackson State's 41–3 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 2, 2024. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Nov. 2, Jackson State crushed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 41–3 at home—seemingly clearing another hurdle on its way to a SWAC East division title.

However, allegations have emerged that the victory may not have been what it seemed.

The SWAC is looking into claims that the Tigers had access to the Golden Lions' practice film from the week leading up to the game, it told ESPN's Kyle Bonagura Friday morning.

Per Bonagura, an Arkansas-Pine Bluff player heard from a Jackson State player that the Tigers had been watching Golden Lions practice film in their facility; he then reported the allegation to his coaches.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Alonzo Hampton is said to have then traced a computer that accessed his team's practice-film database to Clinton, Miss.—a 20-minute drive from Jackson.

A former Golden Lions walk-on Hampton believed to have accessed the database in Clinton denied doing so, and Bonagura wrote that a source suggested the IP address location could realistically have been altered.

Jackson State is scheduled to play Alcorn State on Saturday.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football