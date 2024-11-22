SWAC Investigating Claims Jackson State Accessed Arkansas-Pine Bluff Practice Film
On Nov. 2, Jackson State crushed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 41–3 at home—seemingly clearing another hurdle on its way to a SWAC East division title.
However, allegations have emerged that the victory may not have been what it seemed.
The SWAC is looking into claims that the Tigers had access to the Golden Lions' practice film from the week leading up to the game, it told ESPN's Kyle Bonagura Friday morning.
Per Bonagura, an Arkansas-Pine Bluff player heard from a Jackson State player that the Tigers had been watching Golden Lions practice film in their facility; he then reported the allegation to his coaches.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Alonzo Hampton is said to have then traced a computer that accessed his team's practice-film database to Clinton, Miss.—a 20-minute drive from Jackson.
A former Golden Lions walk-on Hampton believed to have accessed the database in Clinton denied doing so, and Bonagura wrote that a source suggested the IP address location could realistically have been altered.
Jackson State is scheduled to play Alcorn State on Saturday.