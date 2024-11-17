SI

Syracuse Coach Fran Brown Announces Intent to Shower After Orange Top California

The Orange boss previously indicated he didn't wash himself after losses.

Fran Brown before Syracuse's 26–24 loss to Stanford on Sept. 20, 2024.
Fran Brown before Syracuse's 26–24 loss to Stanford on Sept. 20, 2024.
On Monday, Syracuse coach Fran Brown raised eyebrows by telling reporters that he does not shower after losses.

"I don't deserve soap," Brown said in a strong candidate for most memorable college football quote of the season. "I don’t deserve to do all that. I’m just focused on trying to get back and try to make sure that our players mentally understand that I let them down."

On Saturday, after the Orange downed a solid California team 33–25 in Berkeley, Calif., Brown hilariously announced his intent to wash up.

"Enjoy your shower, alright, baby?" The CW's Treavor Scales instructed Brown during their postgame interview.

"I'm about to get washed!" Brown exclaimed. "Winners get washed!"

Syracuse is now 7-3, meaning Brown has experienced seven weeks of soap and three weeks of grime.

Perhaps a team-wide NIL deal with Softsoap could be of use to Brown's Orange team in the near future.

