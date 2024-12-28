SI

Syracuse and Washington State Bowl Records & History: How Have the Holiday Bowl Teams Fared Through the Years?

Syracuse and Washington State face off in the Holiday Bowl on Friday.

Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord celebrates with tight end Jamie Tremble.
Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord celebrates with tight end Jamie Tremble. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The 8-4 Washington State Cougars will take on 9-3 Syracuse on Friday in the 45th edition of the Holiday Bowl. The Holiday Bowl has taken place in San Diego, Calif., since 1978, and will be held at Snapdragon Stadium for the first time this year.

Though both Washington State and Syracuse have had football programs for at least 130 years, Friday's game will mark just the second matchup between the two teams. The two teams last played in 1979, when Syracuse earned a 52-25 win.

Syracuse comes into the game ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25 poll, and riding a three-game winning streak. Washington State comes into the game with significantly less momentum, having lost their last three games.

Syracuse Bowl Game History: How The Orange Have Fared

SEASON

BOWL

OPPONENT

RESULT

1952

Orange Bowl

Alabama

L 6–61

1956

Cotton Bowl Classic

TCU

L 27–28

1958

Orange Bowl

Oklahoma

L 6–21

1959

Cotton Bowl Classic

Texas

W 23–14

1961

Liberty Bowl

Miami

W 15–14

1964

Sugar Bowl

LSU

L 10–13

1966

Gator Bowl

Tennessee

L 12–18

1979

Independence Bowl

McNeese State

W 31–7

1985

Cherry Bowl

Maryland

L 18–35

1987

Sugar Bowl

Auburn

T 16–16

1988

Hall of Fame Bowl

LSU

W 23–10

1989

Peach Bowl

Georgia

W 19–18

1990

Aloha Bowl

Arizona

W 28–0

1991

Hall of Fame Bowl

Ohio State

W 24–17

1992

Fiesta Bowl

Colorado

W 26–22

1995

Gator Bowl

Clemson

W 41–0

1996

Liberty Bowl

Houston

W 30–17

1997

Fiesta Bowl

Kansas State

L 18–35

1998

Orange Bowl

Florida

L 10–31

1999

Music City Bowl

Kentucky

W 20–13

2001

Insight.com Bowl

Kansas State

W 26–3

2004

Champs Sports Bowl

Georgia Tech

L 14–51

2010

Pinstripe Bowl

Kansas State

W 36–34

2012

Pinstripe Bowl

West Virginia

W 38–14

2013

Texas Bowl

Minnesota

W 21–17

2018

Camping World Bowl

West Virginia

W 34–18

2022

Pinstripe Bowl

Minnesota

L 20-28

2023

Boca Raton Bowl

South Florida

L 45-0

Notes on Syracuse's Bowl History

The Orange will play in their 29th bowl game on Friday, but will make their first appearance in the Holiday Bowl.

Syracuse first appeared in a bowl game in 1953, when they lost to Alabama in the Orange Bowl. The team lost their first three bowl games, and lost six of their first nine bowl game appearances. Their first bowl game win came over Texas in 1959, the same year they won their lone national championship.

The Orange have made three straight bowl games, but have lost each of the last two. They will look to correct course with a win over Washington State.

Washington State Bowl Game History: How The Cougars Have Fared

SEASON

BOWL

OPPONENT

RESULT

1915

Rose Bowl

Brown

W 14–0

1930

Rose Bowl

Alabama

L 0–24

1981

Holiday Bowl

BYU

L 36–38

1988

Aloha Bowl

Houston

W 24–22

1992

Copper Bowl

Utah

W 31–28

1994

Alamo Bowl

Baylor

W 10–3

1997

Rose Bowl

Michigan

L 16–21

2001

Sun Bowl

Purdue

W 33–27

2002

Rose Bowl

Oklahoma

L 14–34

2003

Holiday Bowl

Texas

W 28–20

2013

New Mexico Bowl

Colorado State

L 45–48

2015

Sun Bowl

Miami (FL)

W 20–14

2016

Holiday Bowl

Minnesota

L 12–17

2017

Holiday Bowl

Michigan State

L 17–42

2018

Alamo Bowl

Iowa State

W 28–26

2019

Cheez-It Bowl

Air Force

L 21–31

2021

Sun Bowl

Central Michigan

L 21–24

2022

LA Bowl

Fresno State

L 6–29

Washington State first appeared in a bowl game in 1915, when they played in the second edition of the historic Rose Bowl. They have played in the Rose Bowl four times over their history.

The Cougars have also appeared in the Holiday Bowl four different times. They made their first appearance in 1981, the fourth installment of the Holiday Bowl, and most recently in 2017.

Washington State saw their longest streak of bowl games under late coach Mike Leach, who led the Cougars to five straight Holiday Bowls from 2015 to '19. Washington State went 0-2 in the Holiday Bowl and 2-4 in total bowl games under Leach.

Syracuse, Washington State's Records in Bowl Games

The Orange hold the advantage over the Cougars in bowl game record.

TEAM

WINS

LOSSES

TIES

WINNING PERCENTAGE

Syracuse

16

11

1

.571

Washington State

8

10

0

.444

