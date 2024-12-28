Syracuse and Washington State Bowl Records & History: How Have the Holiday Bowl Teams Fared Through the Years?
The 8-4 Washington State Cougars will take on 9-3 Syracuse on Friday in the 45th edition of the Holiday Bowl. The Holiday Bowl has taken place in San Diego, Calif., since 1978, and will be held at Snapdragon Stadium for the first time this year.
Though both Washington State and Syracuse have had football programs for at least 130 years, Friday's game will mark just the second matchup between the two teams. The two teams last played in 1979, when Syracuse earned a 52-25 win.
Syracuse comes into the game ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25 poll, and riding a three-game winning streak. Washington State comes into the game with significantly less momentum, having lost their last three games.
Syracuse Bowl Game History: How The Orange Have Fared
SEASON
BOWL
OPPONENT
RESULT
1952
Orange Bowl
Alabama
L 6–61
1956
Cotton Bowl Classic
TCU
L 27–28
1958
Orange Bowl
Oklahoma
L 6–21
1959
Cotton Bowl Classic
Texas
W 23–14
1961
Liberty Bowl
Miami
W 15–14
1964
Sugar Bowl
LSU
L 10–13
1966
Gator Bowl
Tennessee
L 12–18
1979
Independence Bowl
McNeese State
W 31–7
1985
Cherry Bowl
Maryland
L 18–35
1987
Sugar Bowl
Auburn
T 16–16
1988
Hall of Fame Bowl
LSU
W 23–10
1989
Peach Bowl
Georgia
W 19–18
1990
Aloha Bowl
Arizona
W 28–0
1991
Hall of Fame Bowl
Ohio State
W 24–17
1992
Fiesta Bowl
Colorado
W 26–22
1995
Gator Bowl
Clemson
W 41–0
1996
Liberty Bowl
Houston
W 30–17
1997
Fiesta Bowl
Kansas State
L 18–35
1998
Orange Bowl
Florida
L 10–31
1999
Music City Bowl
Kentucky
W 20–13
2001
Insight.com Bowl
Kansas State
W 26–3
2004
Champs Sports Bowl
Georgia Tech
L 14–51
2010
Pinstripe Bowl
Kansas State
W 36–34
2012
Pinstripe Bowl
West Virginia
W 38–14
2013
Texas Bowl
Minnesota
W 21–17
2018
Camping World Bowl
West Virginia
W 34–18
2022
Pinstripe Bowl
Minnesota
L 20-28
2023
Boca Raton Bowl
South Florida
L 45-0
Notes on Syracuse's Bowl History
The Orange will play in their 29th bowl game on Friday, but will make their first appearance in the Holiday Bowl.
Syracuse first appeared in a bowl game in 1953, when they lost to Alabama in the Orange Bowl. The team lost their first three bowl games, and lost six of their first nine bowl game appearances. Their first bowl game win came over Texas in 1959, the same year they won their lone national championship.
The Orange have made three straight bowl games, but have lost each of the last two. They will look to correct course with a win over Washington State.
Washington State Bowl Game History: How The Cougars Have Fared
SEASON
BOWL
OPPONENT
RESULT
1915
Rose Bowl
Brown
W 14–0
1930
Rose Bowl
Alabama
L 0–24
1981
Holiday Bowl
BYU
L 36–38
1988
Aloha Bowl
Houston
W 24–22
1992
Copper Bowl
Utah
W 31–28
1994
Alamo Bowl
Baylor
W 10–3
1997
Rose Bowl
Michigan
L 16–21
2001
Sun Bowl
Purdue
W 33–27
2002
Rose Bowl
Oklahoma
L 14–34
2003
Holiday Bowl
Texas
W 28–20
2013
New Mexico Bowl
Colorado State
L 45–48
2015
Sun Bowl
Miami (FL)
W 20–14
2016
Holiday Bowl
Minnesota
L 12–17
2017
Holiday Bowl
Michigan State
L 17–42
2018
Alamo Bowl
Iowa State
W 28–26
2019
Cheez-It Bowl
Air Force
L 21–31
2021
Sun Bowl
Central Michigan
L 21–24
2022
LA Bowl
Fresno State
L 6–29
Washington State first appeared in a bowl game in 1915, when they played in the second edition of the historic Rose Bowl. They have played in the Rose Bowl four times over their history.
The Cougars have also appeared in the Holiday Bowl four different times. They made their first appearance in 1981, the fourth installment of the Holiday Bowl, and most recently in 2017.
Washington State saw their longest streak of bowl games under late coach Mike Leach, who led the Cougars to five straight Holiday Bowls from 2015 to '19. Washington State went 0-2 in the Holiday Bowl and 2-4 in total bowl games under Leach.
Syracuse, Washington State's Records in Bowl Games
The Orange hold the advantage over the Cougars in bowl game record.
TEAM
WINS
LOSSES
TIES
WINNING PERCENTAGE
Syracuse
16
11
1
.571
Washington State
8
10
0
.444