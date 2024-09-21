Temple Kicker Nails 64-Yard Field Goal, Longest Ever at Lincoln Financial Field
It may seem hard to believe, given the respective football fortunes of the Philadelphia Eagles and Temple in the 21st century, that the longest field goal in Lincoln Financial Field history belongs to an Owl.
Yet that is the case as of Saturday afternoon.
With five seconds left in the first half of Temple's game against Utah State Saturday afternoon, Owls kicker Maddux Trujillo stepped up and calmly booted a 64-yard field goal to trim the Aggies' lead to 21–17.
The redshirt senior transfer from Austin Peay's kick was the longest in any football game since Lincoln Financial Field opened on Aug. 3, 2003, breaking the record of 61 yards set twice by Eagles kicker Jake Elliott. It broke the school record—previously set by Sean Fleming in 1990 against Wyoming—by eight yards.
In fact, the kick is one of the 10 longest ever made in major college football, per the NCAA record book.
Trujillo is in just his third game with Temple, and entered Saturday having made four of his five field-goal attempts this season.