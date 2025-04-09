SI

Tennessee Books Home-and-Home With ACC Program After Nebraska Canceled Series

The Volunteers will square off with a former SEC foe.

Tennessee's John Kelly runs the ball during the Volunteers' 2017 meeting with Georgia Tech.
Tennessee's John Kelly runs the ball during the Volunteers' 2017 meeting with Georgia Tech. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
After the cancelation of a forthcoming home-and-home series with Nebraska, Tennessee has found a replacement game.

The Volunteers will play Georgia Tech in Atlanta in 2026 and Knoxville in '27, the two schools announced Wednesday afternoon.

"After Nebraska canceled the series, our main focus was to secure another home-and-home matchup with an opponent from a Power Four conference, which seemed improbable at the time," Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a statement. "I sincerely appreciate [Yellow Jackets] athletic director J Batt's creativity in modifying Georgia Tech's schedule to make this series possible."

Both meetings will take place the second weekend of September—the first on Sept. 12 and the second on Sept. 11.

By Tennessee's measurements, it leads the all-time series with Georgia Tech 25-17-2. The Volunteers won the last game 42–41 in two overtimes on Sept. 4, 2017 in Atlanta.

Tennessee was originally scheduled to play the Cornhuskers in '26 and '27, but Nebraska backed out of the series in February.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

