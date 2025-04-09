Tennessee Books Home-and-Home With ACC Program After Nebraska Canceled Series
After the cancelation of a forthcoming home-and-home series with Nebraska, Tennessee has found a replacement game.
The Volunteers will play Georgia Tech in Atlanta in 2026 and Knoxville in '27, the two schools announced Wednesday afternoon.
"After Nebraska canceled the series, our main focus was to secure another home-and-home matchup with an opponent from a Power Four conference, which seemed improbable at the time," Tennessee athletic director Danny White said in a statement. "I sincerely appreciate [Yellow Jackets] athletic director J Batt's creativity in modifying Georgia Tech's schedule to make this series possible."
Both meetings will take place the second weekend of September—the first on Sept. 12 and the second on Sept. 11.
By Tennessee's measurements, it leads the all-time series with Georgia Tech 25-17-2. The Volunteers won the last game 42–41 in two overtimes on Sept. 4, 2017 in Atlanta.
Tennessee was originally scheduled to play the Cornhuskers in '26 and '27, but Nebraska backed out of the series in February.