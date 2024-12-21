Tennessee Fan’s Miserable ‘College Gameday’ FG Attempt Goes Straight Into Opposing Crowd
That's one way to go at opposing fans while in enemy territory.
A Tennessee fan was picked for Pat McAfee's College GameDay kicking contest on Saturday, getting the opportunity to win $250,000 of McAfee's money. Before the kick, McAfee upped the ante to add in an additional $250,000 to support Hurricane Helene relief funds in eastern Tennessee.
Unfortunately, the kick went so far left it went into the crowd and hit a group of Ohio State cheerleaders.
"Holy h---," McAfee said after the botched kick. "This guy's the worst we've ever seen. Just took out the Ohio State cheerleaders."
McAfee then doubled down as fellow College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit agreed to match another $250,000 for the fan and the same for hurricane relief. Another shot, now a $1 million kick.
McAfee gave the fan some advice to kick straight through the ball opposed to connecting with the ball on the inside of the foot. The fan lined up for the 33-yard attempt, took McAfee's advice and ran straight through for the kick, but the ball ended up left toward the crowd again.
"Pockets are clean the last two days," McAfee exclaimed without the need to empty his wallet.
Imagine the pressure, especially in a hostile road environment.
The Buckeyes play the Volunteers in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Hopefully the kickers in the game come out sharper than this.