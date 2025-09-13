Tennessee Fans Used FSU War Chant to Drown Out Kalen DeBoer 'GameDay' Interview
Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer attempted to present a calm, confident demeanor while appearing on College GameDay ahead of his Crimson Tide's Week 3 battle with Wisconsin in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Unfortunately for the Alabama coach, this week's GameDay was broadcast live from Knoxville, home of one of the Tide's archrivals, Tennessee.
As DeBoer answered questions remotely from Kirk Herbstreit, his predecessor Nick Saban and other members of the GameDay panel, the Vols fans in the background were absolutely relentless.
For a large stretch of the interview, the Tennessee faithful on hand booed, jeered and broke out the Florida State war chant and "Tomahawk Chop," attempting to drown out DeBoer.
More: Predicting Where ESPN's 'College GameDay' Will Head After Week 3 at Tennessee
The chanting, a reference to Alabama's stunning 31–17 Week 1 loss to Florida State, was clearly distracting, to the point that GameDay's Pat McAfee referenced it and jokingly apologized to DeBoer.
"Coach, its not fair. Tennessee is also Florida State fans," McAfee said. "I did not see that coming. Everybody's working against you."
DeBoer has done his best to rebound from the Florida State loss, which, when combined with a disappointing 9–4 season a year ago, has patience in Tuscaloosa running thin.
The Crimson Tide handled business last week with a 73–0 win against overmatched Louisiana-Monroe, and is in full control of today's game at Alabama, 21–0 at halftime. The real tests begin on Sept. 27, with a game at Georgia—a rematch of DeBoer's biggest win with Alabama to this point. The Vols will get their shot at DeBoer on the Third Saturday in October—Oct. 18—as usual, though that rivalry will be played in Tuscaloosa this year after Tennessee took down Alabama in Knoxville a year ago.