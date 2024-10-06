Tennessee Lineman Shoves Arkansas Fan Rushing Field After Upset at Razorback Stadium
The Arkansas Razorbacks pulled off a big upset at home on Saturday night taking down No. 4 Tennessee, 19-14. The Razorbacks took the lead with 1:17 remaining and the Volunteers failed to convert on fourth down as time expired.
Once things were official Arkansas fans poured onto the field to celebrate. Some fans ran right through the line of Tennessee players who were trying to get off the field and into the locker room. That's where one kid got more than he bargained for as a frustrated Volunteers lineman turned around and shoved him to the ground and that fan appeared to take out another fan.
That appears to be No. 21 Omari Thomas, a senior defensive lineman for Tennessee.
A scary, completely avoidable moment, but rushing the field is a part of college sports culture so every once in a while somebody takes out Caitlin Clark or a couple fans get shoved by a frustrated lineman.