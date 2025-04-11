Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava Reportedly Skips Spring Practice Amid NIL Contract Talks
In college football's version of a holdout, Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava reportedly skipped the program's spring practice on Friday amid ongoing discussions with the university on a NIL (name, image and likeness) contract, according to multiple reports.
Multiple sources told The Athletic and ESPN that Iamaleava's absence was a surprise to both coaches and players. On3 Sports's Pete Nakos on Thursday first reported that the former five-star recruit was working on a new contract with Tennessee's NIL collective.
Iamaleava's father Nic took to X on Thursday night and strongly pushed back against Nakos's reporting.
"More games being played off the field than on the field," Iamaleava's father wrote. "B---- Nakos from On3 Sports called and asked me directly, I told him I had no idea on what he's talking about. He said his "close source" that he trusts with his life from the University of Tennessee staff gave him this information. So y'all can ask them what's going on, cuz it ain't from us!"
Iamaleava, the No. 2-ranked prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, committed to the Volunteers in March of '22. At the time, Iamaleava reportedly signed an $8 million NIL contract, which paid him $350,000 upfront and then roughly $2.2 million a year for his first three years on campus.
Now, Iamaleava is reportedly seeking a new contract that will pay him about $4 million per year, according to ESPN. Former Georgia Bulldogs—and now-Miami Hurricanes—QB Carson Beck will make $4 million this season. Beck entered the transfer portal and committed to Miami back in January.
Iamaleava served as the Volunteers' backup QB behind Joe Milton III during his freshman season in '23, then became the team's starter as a redshirt freshman in '24. In 13 games played, he completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions, adding 358 yards and three scores on the ground.
The Volunteers' spring game is scheduled for Saturday. The college football spring transfer portal window opens on April 16.