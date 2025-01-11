How Carson Beck's Reported NIL Salary With Miami Compares to NFL Quarterbacks
The 2024 college football season hasn't concluded yet, but former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is responsible for perhaps the most shocking story of the upcoming offseason by reportedly committing to Miami for the 2025 campaign instead of heading to the NFL.
According to WSVN 7News in Miami, Beck will make $4 million from the Hurricanes in the transfer portal—landing him among the highest-paid players in college football.
That $4 million salary is no joke to play quarterback at any level. As pointed out by Barry Jackson and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Beck will make more next season than a few starting NFL quarterbacks earned in 2024.
Eight quarterbacks started at least six games in '24 and made less than $4 million, including Tennessee Titans second-year signal-caller Will Levis, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and San Francisco 49ers star Brock Purdy.
QB
TEAM
2024 SALARY
STARTS
Michael Penix Jr.
Falcons
$5.7 million
3
J.J. McCarthy
Vikings
$5.5 million
0
Andy Dalton
Panthers
$5 million
5
Drew Lock
Giants
$5 million
5
Justin Fields
Steelers
$4.7 million
6
Bo Nix
Broncos
$4.7 million
17
Joe Flacco
Colts
$4.5 million
6
Carson Beck*
Miami
$4 million
N/A
Jameis Winston
Browns
$4 million
7
Mac Jones
Jaguars
$3.9 million
7
Kenny Pickett
Eagles
$3.5 million
1
Cooper Rush
Cowboys
$2.5 million
8
Will Levis
Titans
$2.4 million
12
Russell Wilson
Steelers
$1.2 million
11
Spencer Rattler
Saints
$1.1 million
6
Aidan O'Connell
Raiders
$1.1 million
7
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Browns
$1 million
2
Brock Purdy
49ers
$934,252
15
Tommy DeVito
Giants
$832,500
2
* Beck plans to play college football for Miami in 2025.
Beck was considered a potential first-round draft pick before the 2024 season, but his stock suffered throughout the year due to inconsistent play. In 13 games, Beck threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions—adding up to a 145.3 passer rating, which was significantly down from 167.9 rating in 14 games last season.
If Beck did enter the draft, he'd probably end up getting selected in the second round or later, putting his average annual salary somewhere between Will Levis (second-round pick; No. 33) and Aidan O'Connell (fourth-round pick; No. 135).
In other words, Beck will probably make more money by sticking in college football than if he entered the professional ranks. And that, folks, is college football in 2025.