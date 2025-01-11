SI

How Carson Beck's Reported NIL Salary With Miami Compares to NFL Quarterbacks

The former Georgia quarterback is reportedly set to receive quite the payday in South Beach.

Tom Dierberger

Beck threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games for Georgia this season.
The 2024 college football season hasn't concluded yet, but former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is responsible for perhaps the most shocking story of the upcoming offseason by reportedly committing to Miami for the 2025 campaign instead of heading to the NFL.

According to WSVN 7News in Miami, Beck will make $4 million from the Hurricanes in the transfer portal—landing him among the highest-paid players in college football.

That $4 million salary is no joke to play quarterback at any level. As pointed out by Barry Jackson and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Beck will make more next season than a few starting NFL quarterbacks earned in 2024.

Eight quarterbacks started at least six games in '24 and made less than $4 million, including Tennessee Titans second-year signal-caller Will Levis, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and San Francisco 49ers star Brock Purdy.

QB

TEAM

2024 SALARY

STARTS

Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons

$5.7 million

3

J.J. McCarthy

Vikings

$5.5 million

0

Andy Dalton

Panthers

$5 million

5

Drew Lock

Giants

$5 million

5

Justin Fields

Steelers

$4.7 million

6

Bo Nix

Broncos

$4.7 million

17

Joe Flacco

Colts

$4.5 million

6

Carson Beck*

Miami

$4 million

N/A

Jameis Winston

Browns

$4 million

7

Mac Jones

Jaguars

$3.9 million

7

Kenny Pickett

Eagles

$3.5 million

1

Cooper Rush

Cowboys

$2.5 million

8

Will Levis

Titans

$2.4 million

12

Russell Wilson

Steelers

$1.2 million

11

Spencer Rattler

Saints

$1.1 million

6

Aidan O'Connell

Raiders

$1.1 million

7

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Browns

$1 million

2

Brock Purdy

49ers

$934,252

15

Tommy DeVito

Giants

$832,500

2

* Beck plans to play college football for Miami in 2025.

Beck was considered a potential first-round draft pick before the 2024 season, but his stock suffered throughout the year due to inconsistent play. In 13 games, Beck threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions—adding up to a 145.3 passer rating, which was significantly down from 167.9 rating in 14 games last season.

If Beck did enter the draft, he'd probably end up getting selected in the second round or later, putting his average annual salary somewhere between Will Levis (second-round pick; No. 33) and Aidan O'Connell (fourth-round pick; No. 135).

In other words, Beck will probably make more money by sticking in college football than if he entered the professional ranks. And that, folks, is college football in 2025.

