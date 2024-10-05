Texas A&M Trolls Missouri QB Brady Cook on Jumbotron in Midst of Ugly Blowout
It was not a good day to be a Missouri Tigers football player on Saturday at Kyle Field.
The No. 9 Tigers entered their clash against No. 25 Texas A&M undefeated but found themselves trailing 34–0 before finally putting points on the board in the third quarter.
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook couldn't get much going all afternoon, throwing for just 186 yards and one touchdown on 13-of-31 passing. And his comments earlier this week came back to haunt him in an ugly 41–10 loss.
"The noise at practice is actually louder," Cook said earlier this week while answering how he'll deal with the noisy conditions playing on Texas A&M's home turf.
That comment did not go unnoticed in College Station.
After Missouri was whistled for back-to-back false start penalties in the third quarter, the in-stadium cameras at Kyle Field zoomed in on Cook while a graphic displaying his viral quote was shown on the jumbotron.
Tough day for Cook and the Tigers.
After the blowout loss, Missouri will visit Massachusetts next week at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Texas A&M, meanwhile, is off next week but will try to take their momentum of five straight wins into a road clash against SEC rival Mississippi State on Oct. 19.