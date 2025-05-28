Texas AD Had Six-Word Explanation for Why He Refused to Move Ohio State Game
Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte has given his simple reason for not agreeing to move his school's marquee college football matchup with Ohio State.
The Buckeyes and Longhorns are set to square off in Columbus on Saturday, August 30, and the game will kick off at noon ET. Ohio State proposed moving the game to Sunday night, but Texas shut that down. Del Conte gave his reason for not moving the game.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reports Del Conte said, "Why would I want to move the game to Sunday night and have a short week?" He then added, "I've got to go to church."
Can’t argue with that.
Fans were not happy when the kickoff time was announced, as the College Football Playoff semifinal rematch feels like it should be a primetime game. Ohio State would love to move it, but Texas won't let that happen.