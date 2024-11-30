Texas A&M Police Escorts Out Man Who Rode Longhorn Near Stadium Before Texas Game
There are rivalries. There are rivalries, in italics. And then there are rivalries that include fans riding livestock.
On Saturday, No. 3 Texas will visit No. 20 Texas A&M—the first meeting between the two bitter rivals since the Aggies left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2011. The game, chock-full of SEC and College Football Playoff implications, is about as big as it can get.
Before kickoff, however, Texas A&M's police department made the first big stop of the day. The department turned away from the area around Kyle Field a man riding a longhorn steer while holding a dog.
"University Rules Violation... A man was riding a horse and another man and his dog were riding a longhorn. Agreed to leave campus," the department wrote on social media.
Incredibly, social media user Laura Bow provided apparent video footage of the men, dog, horse and steer.
Let's all hope no barnyard animals are harmed in the undertaking of this evening's contest.