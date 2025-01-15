Texas Officially Begins Arch Manning Era As Quinn Ewers Declares for NFL Draft
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is headed to the NFL. Ewers will forgoe his senior season to enter the 2025 NFL draft. He made the announcement on Wednesday morning
"These past three years have been some of the best years I could have imagined," said Ewers. "The relationships I've built with coaches and teammates will last forever. I'm truly thankful for the opportunity in my home state at the best university in the world. With prayer and careful consideration I'm officially declaring for the NFL draft."
Ewers's agent informed ESPN of the quarterback's decision in time for Pete Thamel to post one minute before Ewers posted a video announcing the news on X.
Ewers, who was born in Texas, began his career at Ohio State before transferring to Texas where he started for three years, threw 68 touchdowns and led the Longhorns to two CFP appearances.
This past year he held off Arch Manning, who will now take his spot as the team's star quarterback.