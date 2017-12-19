Texas will look to climb back into the top tier of college football in 2018.

The Longhorns finished the 2017 regular season with just six wins and six losses, another down season for the proud program. The 2017 campaign marked head coach Tom Herman's debut season with Texas. Texas will face Missouri in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.

Herman's rebuild should receive a boost from the Longhorns' 2018 recruiting class, which is set to be finalized in the coming weeks. Entering the week of Dec. 18, the Longhorns have commitments from one five-star prospect and several four-star prospects.

Take a look at how Texas' recruiting class is shaping up below.

BJ Foster, S, Angleton (Texas) - 5 stars (Committed)

Caden Sterns, S, Steel (Texas) - 4 stars (Committed)

Jalen Green, CB, Heights (Texas) - 4 stars (Committed)

Brennan Eagles, WR, Alief Taylor (Texas) - 4 stars (Committed)

DeMarvion Overshown, S, Arp (Texas) - 4 stars (Committed)

Al'vonte Woodard, WR, Lamar (Texas) - 4 stars (Committed)

D'shawn Jamison, CB, Lamar (Texas) - 4 stars (Committed)

Ayodele Adeoye, ILB, IMG Academy (Fla.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Keondre Coburn, DT, Westfield (Texas) - 4 stars (Committed)

Keaontay Ingram, RB, Carthage (Teas) - 4 stars (Committed)

Junior Angilau, OT, East (Utah) - 4 stars (Committed)

Cameron Rising, QB, Newbury Park (Calif.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Malcolm Epps, TE, Dekaney (Texas) - 4 stars (Committed)

Rondale Moore, WR, Trinity (Ky.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Casey Thompson, QB, Newcastle (Okla.) - 4 stars (Committed)

Rafiti Ghirami, OT, Wakeland (texas) - 4 stars (Committed)

Byron Hobbs, OLB, Eastern Hills (Texas) - 3 stars (Committed)

Cameron Dicker, K, Lake Travis (Texas) - 3 stars (Committed)