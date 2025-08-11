Texas Holds Top Spot, Ohio State Ranked No. 3 in Initial AP Top 25 Poll
In its 90th anniversary season, the AP Poll continues to beguile and enchant college football fans. The rankings have virtually no bearing on the national championship race, but no one can deny the psychological power of a little number next to your team's name.
On Monday, the AP released its rankings, culled from sportswriters around the country and signaling the imminent arrival of college football. Occupying its highest preseason ranking ever is Texas, which is looking to build off a season in which it beat Arizona State in the Peach Bowl before losing to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.
Following the Longhorns is another team with hopes of snapping a multi-decade national title drought—Penn State. The Buckeyes, defending national championships, come in at No. 3.
Here are the full rankings, with a few historical notes where applicable.
1. Texas (first No. 1 preseason ranking ever)
2. Penn State (highest preseason ranking since 1997; highest ranking in any week since 2017)
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Georgia
6. Notre Dame
7. Oregon
8. Alabama (lowest preseason ranking since 2008)
9. LSU
10. Miami (highest preseason ranking since 2018)
11. Arizona State (highest preseason ranking since 1998)
12. Illinois (highest preseason ranking since 1990; highest ranking in any week since 2001)
13. South Carolina (highest preseason ranking since 2014)
14. Michigan
15. Florida
16. SMU (highest preseason ranking since 1985)
17. Kansas State
18. Oklahoma
19. Texas A&M
20. Indiana
21. Ole Miss
22. Iowa State
23. Texas Tech (highest preseason ranking since 2008; highest ranking in any week since 2013)
24. Tennessee
25. Boise State (highest preseason ranking since 2018)