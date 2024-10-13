Texas Players Impale Baker Mayfield Oklahoma Jersey With Flag After Rivalry Victory
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield played his last down seven years ago, but his social media-friendly antics continue to cast a long shadow over the aesthetics of college football.
For instance, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sealed his heel persona by planting a Sooners flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium after Oklahoma beat Ohio State in 2017. On Saturday, two Texas players went out of their way to recreate that—with the Sooners as the victim.
CJ Vogel of On Texas Football took video of Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell planting a Texas flag at midfield of the Cotton Bowl Saturday, impaling a Mayfield Oklahoma jersey in the process.
The gesture followed an authoritative 34–3 win by the No. 1 Longhorns over the No. 18 Sooners, as Texas dominated an opponent that has vexed it for much of the last decade.
The Longhorns may find sledding tougher next week, however; they will host No. 5 Georgia in the two teams' first meeting as SEC opponents.