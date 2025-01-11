Texas QB Quinn Ewers Lays Out Plan for 2025 Season Ahead of CFP Semifinals
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has a big decision to make after the Longhorns' season concludes—whether that is Friday night in the Cotton Bowl or Jan. 20 in the national championship.
Ahead of the Longhorns' College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Ohio State on Friday, Ewers said "no" in an interview with ESPN's Pete Thamel when asked if he expects to play in college football next season, and he responded "yes" when asked if he plans to head to the NFL.
Ewers is finishing up his third season as the Longhorns quarterback, as he looks to bring his team a national title. If the Longhorns win Friday night, they will take on Notre Dame in the national championship game. Once their season ends, Ewers appears primed to start preparing for the NFL draft in April.
During the 2024 season, Ewers has led Texas to an 11-2 record, with both their losses coming at the hands of Georgia. Ewers has thrown for 3,189 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, but also missed time early in the season because of an oblique injury.
After beginning his college career at Ohio State, Ewers transferred to Texas in search of greater playing time. Over his three seasons at Texas, he has thrown for 8,845 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions.
Ewers would enter what is viewed as a relatively weak quarterback class, especially after six quarterbacks were taken within the first 12 picks of the 2024 NFL draft. The 2025 class is currently highlighted by Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Miami's Cam Ward, and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
If Ewers changes his plans and decides to return to college football, he will have one year of eligibility remaining.