Ex-Texas WR Takes Shot at Quinn Ewers Over Rumors of Staggering NIL Offers
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has yet to make up his mind regarding his college football future and whether he'll enter the 2025 NFL draft. If he does stay in school for one last year, he's rumored to have some shockingly lucrative NIL offers from teams looking to lure him to their program.
On3 reported Tuesday that one school has offered Ewers as much as $6 million to transfer to their football program. Those rumors prompted a harsh response from one of Ewers's former teammates, who clearly doesn't think too highly of him.
"Wasting y'all money [for real]," wrote former Longhorns wide reciever Johntay Cook, who just recently transferred away from Texas to join the Washington Huskies.
Cook, who featured in six games in 2024 as a sophomore at Texas, caught just eight passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns this season. He posted eerily similar stats as a freshman in 2023, with eight receptions and 136 yards. He made his feelings on Ewers abundantly clear amid the reports that teams are looking to offer him seven figures to return to the college level.
Ewers and the Longhorns are due to face Arizona State in the College Football Playoff on Wednesday, in what could potentially be the quarterback's last game for the university. With his draft decision still looming, his former teammate didn't mince words when reacting to the reports of the $6 million NIL offer.