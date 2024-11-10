Texas Tech Coach Pleads for Fans to Stop Throwing Tortillas on Field vs. Colorado
In the middle of the fourth quarter in a tightly contested game against Colorado, Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire grabbed a microphone and directly addressed the crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday night.
His request was pretty simple.
"Stop throwing stuff on the field," McGuire said over the loudspeakers. "Students, stop throwing stuff on the field! Please!"
Texas Tech fans had been throwing tortillas and other garbage onto the field throughout the game. At one point, Colorado star two-way player Travis Hunter grabbed a tortilla that fell onto the field and stuffed it inside his pants right before a snap.
Although it's unclear how the tradition started, Texas Tech fans have thrown tortillas around since the late 1980s or early 1990s. One theory suggests it began when an ESPN announcer joked that Lubbock, Texas, had "nothing but Texas Tech football and a tortilla factory."
Regardless, McGuire would greatly prefer if the tortillas were used to make celebratory postgame burritos instead of ending up in the field of play.
McGuire's Red Raiders jumped out to a 13–0 lead over Colorado on Saturday only to see the Buffaloes storm back and take the lead for good early in the third quarter.