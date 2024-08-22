SI

Texas Tech Football to Pay Cool Tributes to Patrick Mahomes After QB’s Huge Donation

Oct 29, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II watches as his name is unveiled during his induction in the Ring of Honor at half-time of a game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Baylor Bears at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Before Patrick Mahomes became Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and global icon, he was Patrick Mahomes, Texas Tech gunslinger.

The Tyler, Texas native spent 2014-2016 with the Red Raiders, amassing gaudy numbers on teams with abysmal defenses. Nonetheless, Mahomes burnished his NFL stock enough to go 10th in the 2017 draft—and the rest is history.

Now, Mahomes is giving back. The quarterback and his wife, entrepreneur Brittany Mahomes, are donating $5 million toward a Texas Tech football facilities project, the university announced Thursday afternoon.

"When we first launched this campaign, Patrick was only a freshman and now it is fitting that we approach the end of the campaign with a gift of his own," longtime Red Raiders athletic director Kirby Hocutt said in a statement. "We couldn't be prouder to announce this gift from Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. We are so proud of Patrick for all he has accomplished and how he has continually supported Texas Tech on a global scale."

Per the release, the program will name its walkthrough area, quarterback meeting room and offensive coordinator's office after Mahomes.

The Red Raiders have had an up-and-down 21st century, cracking the top 25 in 12 different seasons but finishing in the final poll in just five of those years.

However, perhaps the winning pedigree of Mahomes—a three-time Super Bowl champion—can get Texas Tech closer to consistent success.

