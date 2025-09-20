Texas Tech Loses QB Behren Morton to Injury in Showdown Against Utah
Texas Tech's image makeover set the college football world on fire this offseason—but the Red Raiders lost a key piece of their improvement Saturday.
Quarterback Behren Morton has been ruled out of No. 17 Texas Tech's game against No. 16 Utah Saturday, according to an in-game report from Fox's Jenny Taft via ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. Morton, 23, exited 12-for-19 for 142 yards and two interceptions in a game that served as an introduction to the Red Raiders for much of the nation.
He was replaced by Will Hammond, who completed eight of his first 10 passes.
Despite the transfer-heavy makeup of Texas Tech's roster, Morton has quarterbacked the Red Raiders since 2021. He has thrown 60 touchdowns against 23 interceptions in his college career, and entered Saturday leading FBS with 11 passing touchdowns.
Texas Tech, which entered the fourth quarter leading the Utes 10–3, has a bye week next Saturday before visiting Houston on Oct. 4.