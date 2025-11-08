Texas Tech Student Avenges a State Championship Missed XP at Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest
Pat McAfee swore that Texas Tech biology major John Machtolff—an aspiring dentist with a soccer and football background—would only get one attempt in today’s kicking contest on College GameDay.
Ahead of his kick, Machtolff shared a story of woe on the gridiron. As a junior, he said he missed an extra point in a state championship game that his school lost by one point, and was stripped of those duties the following year. Even with that sordid history, McAfee only offered up one attempt for $500,000, and it wasn’t pretty for the Texas Tech senior.
Of course, McAfee will always give a nod to good TV. As the West Texas sun beat down and the pleas from the Red Raiders fans poured in, McAfee went back on his promise, offering a second and final try for $250,000 to Machtolff and another $250,000 to a charity in Lubbock.
On his second attempt, John sent it right through the uprights.
McAfee and College GameDay certainly have a knack for finding former kickers as of late. Catch up on the entire season of kicks and find out exactly how much money McAfee has given away this season here.