Texas Tech Tops Eight Must-See College Football Transfer Classes
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- LSU Tigers
- Oregon Ducks
- Florida State Seminoles
- Texas Longhorns
- Auburn Tigers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Missouri Tigers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Wisconsin Badgers
- UCLA Bruins
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Houston Cougars
The NCAA transfer portal deadline is now a few weeks in the rearview mirror and, while there remains a handful of players who are still looking for a new home this fall, the vast majority of roster movement has settled down and we’re able to finally sketch out what the two-deep looks like for many programs going into this coming season.
Last year at this time, it was easy to assess some of the biggest movers that would lead to an impact on the field, like Cam Ward’s move from the Washington State Cougars to the Miami Hurricanes and Caleb Downs swapping the Alabama Crimson Tide for the Ohio State Buckeyes as part of the latter’s national title run.
Who could deliver a similar impact in 2025? Here’s a look at some of the most meaningful transfer classes in college football.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Impact player: David Bailey, edge, via Stanford Cardinal
Underrated addition: Terrance Carter Jr., TE, via Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
What to know about the class: It is very likely that no program spent more in the portal or was more aggressive this year than the Red Raiders, who landed a slew of high-profile additions among their 21-strong class that is expected to make them Big 12 contenders right away. They didn’t dabble in the high-end quarterback market, which was notable given incumbent starter Behren Morton is coming off shoulder surgery, but did opt to fortify both lines in a big way. Bailey was the most notable addition snapped up after Stanford changed coaches this spring. He has shown enough to be a potential conference defensive player of the year if he can continue his development. Center Cash Cleveland and tackle Howard Sampson add to an already deep group of players on the offensive line. The return of ex-five-star Micah Hudson should bolster a wide receiver room that has a wealth of options. Don’t discount Carter coming into the fold either, as the staff is high on his potential to follow in the footsteps of former transfer Jalin Conyers.
Miami Hurricanes
Impact player: Carson Beck, QB, via Georgia Bulldogs
Underrated addition: Keelan Marion, WR, via BYU Cougars
What to know about the class: Hopes are high in Coral Gables, Fla., that Beck returns to the form he displayed two years ago at UGA and can play at a level that gets him back into the discussion of being a potential first- or second-day draft pick. He is coming off surgery, didn’t go through spring ball and is being paid an above-market NIL deal, so there’s no shortage of pressure, but also a quiet optimism he can headline this transfer class that could produce a host of likely starters beyond their new signal-caller. The defensive secondary is basically a total revamp with the additions of Jakobe Thomas, Xavier Lucas, Charles Brantley and others, while there should be some quality depth provided by the likes of lineman James Brockermeyer and tight end Alex Bauman. While former LSU wideout CJ Daniels is likely the more high-profile starter on offense, don’t overlook Marion’s ability as a home run threat at both receiver and in the return game. Overall, this is a class loaded with potential starters who can make plenty of noise in the ACC this season … if Beck lives up to his billing under center.
LSU Tigers
Impact player: Nic Anderson, WR, via Oklahoma Sooners
Underrated addition: A.J. Haulcy, S, via Houston Cougars
What to know about the class: Last year, coach Brian Kelly was publicly lamenting how LSU simply wasn’t a major player in the transfer portal given the sums involved for some players. That tune has quickly changed and so, too, have the fortunes for the Tigers as they’ve landed one of the best classes in the country after the two transfer windows (they’re On3’s second-ranked team and 247Sports’s top-ranked class in 2025). It helps that the program has a number of established starters and a returning quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier that allowed them to be aggressive going after top-end talent while still having the resources to add quantity to fortify the team’s depth. Anderson could be the real prize given how he flashed as a redshirt freshman in 2023 before QB issues and injuries hampered his sophomore year that prompted a trip through the portal. Between him, Barion Brown and Destyn Hill, there will be plenty of offensive weapons for offensive coordinator Joe Sloan to utilize. Defensively, hopes are high that Patrick Payton and Jack Pyburn can boost the pass rush off the edge and, in turn, help out the secondary that saw a number of additions. Haulcy, a late spring addition to the class of 18 newcomers, could form a nice tandem with Mansoor Delane on the backend.
Oregon Ducks
Impact player: Dillon Thieneman, DB, via Purdue Boilermakers
Underrated addition: Isaiah World, OT, via Nevada Wolf Pack
What to know about this class: Once again, Dan Lanning & Co. did a great job in the portal in landing a small but notable group of players whose hit rate should be extremely high. Tailback Makhi Hughes figures to be a frontline starter in the backfield (his younger brother is also incoming to Eugene, Ore.) and was widely viewed as one of the best backs to enter the portal over the offseason. He’ll have no issues running behind the left side of the line, which adds a quality starter in Emmanuel Pregnon from Big Ten rival USC Trojans and new tackle World—a prospect some are already viewing as a potential early-round draft pick if he continues his development at the Power 4 level. Thieneman was an early, but notable, portal pickup who not only can be the team’s new starting safety but can also be a tone-setter after a solid season last year on a bad team. Defensive tackle Bear Alexander should acclimate quickly to a new school, and could be a great value at a hard to find position if he becomes a little more consistent down-to-down.
Florida State Seminoles
Impact player: Micah Pettus, OL, via Ole Miss Rebels
Underrated addition: Jeremiah Wilson, CB, via Houston
What to know about this class: After last season’s disaster, it’s not a huge surprise FSU doubled down on the portal to quickly overhaul its roster in order to try and become more competitive on the field. While Mike Norvell didn’t land the type of high-profile additions like he did a few years ago, there are a lot of potential starters—perhaps a dozen—in this class. QB Thomas Castellanos is the most recognizable name and easily the most intriguing given what he showed early on during his days with the Boston College Eagles. Hopes are high that he can provide a spark in Gus Malzahn’s new offense but until it shows up on the field, there will still be plenty of question marks about the ultimate ceiling of this group. The good news is that between Pettus, center Luke Petitbon and former Vanderbilt Commodores players Josh Raymond and Gunnar Hansen, the offensive line should be much improved, and there are certainly options in the passing game between Duce Robinson’s size and Squirrel White’s speed. Much is riding on defensive end James Williams playing a central leadership role in new coordinator Tony White’s defense after the pair came over from the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but there is a solid core in the secondary returning to help make up for the revamped front seven.
Texas Longhorns
Impact player: Cole Brevard, DL, via Purdue Boilermakers
Underrated addition: Jack Endries, TE, via California Golden Bears
What to know about this class: After making it to the SEC title game and the CFP last year with a quality roster that returns a number of starters, Texas could afford to be choosey in the portal. They barely reached double digits in terms of total number of incoming players in this class, but when the Longhorns wanted to add a player, they typically did. They did about as good of a job as any in landing Power 4 transfers and really reinforced up front with defensive linemen like Maraad Watson and Lavon Johnson likely entering into the rotation early on and filling out the two-deep alongside the likes of Brevard and linebacker Brad Spence. Endries should be an excellent outlet for Arch Manning and adds to an already impressive collection of offensive weapons while ex-Stanford receiver Emmett Mosley provides a different kind of body than the burners already in the fold. Don’t discount the upgrades Texas found on special teams either, with Utah Utes punter Jack Bouwmeester and Texas State Bobcats Mason Shipley figuring to add even more on the margins for a team that could be the favorite to win the conference in 2025.
Auburn Tigers
Impact player: Jackson Arnold, QB, via Oklahoma
Underrated addition: Raion Strader, CB, via Miami (Ohio) Redhawks
What to know about this class: Hugh Freeze didn’t land as many frontline starters as some of his peers in the portal. But there’s a good case to be made that few have more riding on a transfer class than he does given how many have been frustrated with his tenure on the Plains so far, and the lack of offensive success holding the Tigers back in the win column. Arnold was among the highest-profile quarterback moves made in December. He’ll also get the benefit, if you can say that, of being pushed by former Stanford starter Ashton Daniels in what looks to be a completely new room at quarterback. The program doesn’t need either signal-caller to play at a level reminiscent of Cam Newton, but it does need them to take care of the football and help elevate an offense that too often shot the team in the foot. The Tigers won’t lack for options between the returning Cam Coleman, ex-Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket wideout Eric Singleton Jr. and Horatio Fields, who offers up the potential to be a quality third option in the passing game after arriving from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The recruiting services are a bit higher on the new bookend tackles (Xavier Chaplin and Mason Murphy) than some coaches, but if they hold up, Auburn’s ceiling could be a lot higher than expected. The defense really loaded up on potential contributors and depth pieces, but don’t overlook Tulane Green Wave corner Rayshawn Pleasant and Strader finding roles early in the secondary.
Oklahoma Sooners
Impact player: John Mateer, QB, via Washington State Cougars
Underrated addition: Marvin Jones Jr., edge, via Florida State
What to know about this class: There may be no coach in the country under more pressure than Brent Venables this season, and that sense of urgency showed up in a transfer class that could go a long way to seeing how things play out in Norman, Okla., this year. The headliner is Mateer, a dynamic dual-threat who is as tough as he is a playmaker with the ball in his hands. He was a bit of a package deal with new OC Ben Arbuckle, who has an eye for talent at the position and should significantly elevate the product the Sooners put on the field after their initial SEC foray has left much to be desired. Jaydn Ott adds to the dynamic in the backfield and has All-SEC-caliber talent based on what he showed at Cal and adds to a nice boost at the skill positions along with Javonnie Gibson (a lanky 6' 3" wideout from the FCS ranks) and Isaiah Sategna. Throw in a slew of new tight ends and some offensive line reinforcements and a big jump on this side of the ball is not only expected, but very much needed given the resources spent. Defensively, Venables could be key to finally unlocking the full potential of Jones off the edge, and it was a massive win for the program to keep former five-star David Stone in the fold as a potential tandem up front after the big tackle entered and then withdrew from the portal this spring.
Other classes of note
Ole Miss Rebels
Portal king Lane Kiffin once again went heavy with new additions, and while there won’t be quite as much high-end talent brought to campus as last year, there should still be nearly a dozen starters out of the nearly 30 strong group.
Missouri Tigers
Another program that punched above its historical weight with this transfer class, Mizzou did some excellent work as a new home for a few Power 4 transfers while finding a number of quality gems moving up from the Group of 5. Safety Jalen Catalon and edge rusher Damon Wilson II should play a key role right away among others.
North Carolina Tar Heels
The arrival of Bill Belichick meant nearly half of the Tar Heels roster has turned over this offseason. That’s led to some notable additions like QB Gio Lopez and D’Antre Robinson that should balance out the loss of the likes of Beau Atkinson and others.
Wisconsin Badgers
An offensive philosophy change was naturally going to lead to some turnover and the Badgers learned on the portal a bit more to help ease the transition. Luke Fickell didn’t neglect his defense, however, and Wisconsin should be much improved in the front seven as a result of some of the new names they found in the portal.
UCLA Bruins
Naturally, the addition of Nico Iamaleava was the biggest name to arrive in Westwood. But the transfer class for DeShaun Foster was about much more than just a new quarterback. Over 25 new players were brought in this offseason and many should pocket the two-deep for a team trying to quickly turn things around after a strong finish to last year.
Colorado Buffaloes
The questions about Deion Sanders’s long-term future in Boulder, Colo., probably won’t be answered by just this class, but there’s no doubt that he once again landed a number of key contributors via the portal in 2025. Liberty Flames QB Kaidon Salter is a notable name but there are a number of skill position players on either side of the ball who should be penciled in for starting roles out of this group.
Georgia Bulldogs
Another small class, Kirby Smart’s high school recruiting efforts meant the Bulldogs didn’t have many pressing needs, but they certainly still addressed them. That was particularly the case at receiver and in the secondary, two spots that seemed to cost the Bulldogs last year.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
More of an under-the-radar group, Nebraska landed some key additions like Dasan McCullough and Williams Nwaneri who can come in right away to play a ton, while wideouts like Nyziah Hunter give QB Dylan Raiola some more options in the passing game.
Virginia Cavaliers
The portal has been a big net negative for the Cavaliers in recent years, but there’s hope that this crop of players can stem that tide. The program was far more active than it has been in landing players, particularly this spring, and there’s hope that the full class can help buy the coaching staff some more time if they hit as expected.
Houston Cougars
It’s not a complete surprise that Willie Fritz would lean on the portal a little more in Year 2 of his Houston rebuild, and there’s real gems that should play a role right away for a team that could be more competitive than expected in the Big 12.