Texas Tech Will Rebrand to Retro-Inspired Logo Starting in 2026
Texas Tech's athletic department appears to be entering a new golden age—and next year, the Red Raiders will have a new logo to take them along for a ride.
The university will rebrand to a retro-inspired "flat T" logo beginning with the 2026-27 academic year—a departure from its longstanding metallic look.
"The clean, flat design of the new Double T logo combines many of the traditional aspects of the Texas Tech's primary mark with a modernized twist that features proportional design elements and updated colorways," the Red Raiders said in an athletic department release.
Texas Tech used a logo strongly resembling the new "flat T" from 1963 to '99—introducing its then-futuristic metallic look for the turn of the century. With the "flat T," the Red Raiders accomplished a number of departmental milestones—making 13 bowl games and winning a women's basketball national championship.
The past calendar year has been a fertile one for Texas Tech, which enjoys the informal financial backing of ex-offensive lineman and current oil-and-gas baron Cody Campbell. The Red Raiders are ranked No. 9 in football, made the men's basketball Elite Eight, and played for the Women's College World Series title.