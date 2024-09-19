SI

Texas Will Start Arch Manning This Week As Quinn Ewers Recovers From Injury

The blue-chip prospect showed tremendous promise in relief vs. UTSA.

Patrick Andres

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks the field after the win over UTSA at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) walks the field after the win over UTSA at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. / Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
With quarterback Quinn Ewers recovering from an abdominal strain suffered in Texas's 56–7 win over UTSA Saturday, the Longhorns will turn to his backup this week against Louisiana-Monroe.

Quarterback Arch Manning will start for Texas against the Warhawks, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian announced Thursday morning.

Manning, 19, entered Texas's win over the Roadrunners and thrived. He completed nine of his 12 passes for an astonishing 223 yards and four touchdowns, while adding three carries for 53 yards and a touchdown.

As a result, the Longhorns jumped Georgia in the AP Poll to become the No. 1 team in the country for the first time since 2008.

Texas is in the midst of a light stretch; after playing Louisiana-Monroe, the Longhorns will host a moribund Mississippi State team before playing Oklahoma and the Bulldogs in succession.

Manning is the nephew of former SEC and NFL quarterback greats Peyton and Eli Manning.

