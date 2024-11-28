Thanksgiving and Black Friday Sports on TV Guide: What to Watch During the Holidays
Sports viewing is more ingrained in Thanksgiving than all the major U.S. holidays. There's always something to be said about plopping down to take in a baseball game on the Fourth of July or an NBA game on Christmas. But settling into the deepest crease of the couch after two or three servings more than you really need to take in NFL football is a truly ubiquitous experience.
In recent years it's spread beyond Thanksgiving, too. Black Friday is now home to multiple NFL games on top of all the high school and college games to enjoy, and there's NBA on, too. With Black Friday also a bank holiday in the United States that makes Thursday and Friday of Thanksgiving truly elite days of sports-viewing. Especially if you aren't big into shopping.
Here you'll find everything you need to know about what sports are on when for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Thanksgiving
The NFL dominates Thanksgiving; north of 30 million viewers tune in annually to watch football. There's usually some college football thrown in there but the power conferences have started to avoid going up against NFL games in an effort to secure the highest ratings possible. This year it's three NFL games and only one FBS CFB game on the slate.
Additionally there will be various men's and women's college basketball games throughout the day being broadcast on both national and local affiliates, highlighted by the Battle 4 Atlantis on ESPN.
Here's what the NFL schedule looks like.
Thanksgiving NFL schedule
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
Bears @ Lions
12:30 p.m. ET
CBS
Giants @ Cowboys
4:30 p.m. ET
FOX
Dolphins @ Packers
8:20 p.m. ET
NBC
Thanksgiving College Football Schedule
Now for the CFB slate.
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
Memphis @ No. 20 Tulane
7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Thanksgiving Men's College Basketball Schedule
Here's what Thanksgiving looks like for the men's college basketball world. Below you'll find the Top 25 matchups scheduled. You can find the bracket for the Battle 4 Atlantis here.
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
No. 18 Florida @ Wake Forest
2:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
No. 13 Purdue @ NC State
3 p.m. ET
FS1
No. 19 Arkansas @ Illinois
4 p.m. ET
CBS
BYU @ No. 23 Ole Miss
5:30 p.m. ET
FS1
No. 25 Mississippi State @ UNLV
9:30 p.m. ET
CBS Sports Network
Thanksgiving Women's College Basketball Schedule
Finally, here's the NCAAW Top 25 slate for Thanksgiving, featuring No. 1-ranked UCLA. Games not being broadcast nationally are noted as LOCAL in the CHANNEL column.
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
No. 11 Ohio State @ Old Dominion
11 a.m. ET
LOCAL
No. 4 South Carolina @ No. 15 Iowa State
1:30 p.m. ET
FOX
Rhode Island @ No. 22 Iowa
6:30 p.m. ET
LOCAL
Black Friday Schedule
Usually Black Friday is reserved for the other sports. But last year the NFL decided it wanted a piece of that pie, too. And made it happen pretty quickly.
This year's Black Friday will feature the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs right in the early afternoon as everyone gets back from the sales rush. They'll fight for sports viewers with a full slate of NBA, college football, and college basketball games. Additionally, the NHL will return with a ton of games after taking Thanksgiving off.
Thanksgiving is the day more commonly associated with sports but Black Friday is officially sneaking up the power rankings as far as variety and quantity. You could watch sports every second of the day beginning at noon. Outstanding stuff.
Here's what the schedule looks like across the board.
Black Friday NFL Schedule
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
Raiders @ Chiefs
3 p.m. ET
Amazon Prime
Black Friday NBA Schedule
Here are all the NBA games on Black Friday. Games not broadcast nationally are marked as LOCAL under the CHANNEL column. Every game is part of the 2024 NBA Cup tournament group qualifying stage.
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
Knicks @ Hornets
12 p.m. ET
NBA TV
Cavaliers @ Hawks
2:30 p.m. ET
NBA TV
Pelicans @ Grizzlies
5 p.m. ET
NBA TV
Magic @ Nets
7:30 p.m. ET
LOCAL
Clippers @ Timberwolves
7:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Pistons @ Pacers
8 p.m. ET
LOCAL
Raptors @ Heat
8 p.m. ET
LOCAL
Celtics @ Bulls
8 p.m. ET
LOCAL
Thunder @ Lakers
10 p.m. ET
ESPN
Kings @ Trail Blazers
10 p.m. ET
LOCAL
Black Friday NHL Schedule
Here's what the hockey slate looks like for Black Friday.
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
Rangers @ Flyers
1 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Blackhawks @ Wild
2 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Canucks @ Sabres
3 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Devils @ Red Wings
3 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Islanders @ Capitals
3 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Panthers @ Hurricanes
3 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Flames @ Blue Jackets
3 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Lightning @ Predators
3 p.m. ET
NHL Network
Kings @ Ducks
3:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Kraken @ Sharks
3:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Penguins @ Bruins
6:30 p.m. ET
TNT, Max
Jets @ Golden Knights
8:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Avalanche @ Stars
9 p.m. ET
TNT, Max
Oilers @ Utah Hockey Club
9 p.m. ET
ESPN+
Black Friday College Football Schedule
Here are the Top 25 matchups for the college football slate on Black Friday.
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
Oregon State @ No. 12 Boise State
12 p.m. ET
FOX
Oklahoma State @ No. 16 Colorado
12 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+
Mississippi State @ No. 9 Ole Miss
3:30 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+
Georgia Tech @ No. 10 Georgia
7:30 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+
Black Friday Men's College Basketball Schedule
Here are the Top 25 matchups for the men's college basketball slate on Black Friday.
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
Georgia State @ No. 8 Kentucky
7 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Seattle U @ No. 11 Duke
7 p.m. ET
ACC Network
Black Friday Women's College Basketball Schedule
Here are the Top 25 matchups for the women's college basketball slate on Black Friday.
GAME
TIME
CHANNEL
No. 12 West Virginia @ High Point
1:30 p.m. ET
LOCAL
North Carolina Central @ No. 12 North Carolina
2 p.m. ET
ACC Extra
Utah State @ No. 11 Ohio State
3:30 p.m. ET
LOCAL
No. 3 Notre Dame @ No. 17 TCU
5 p.m. ET
LOCAL
No. 1 UCLA @ UT Martin
6 p.m. ET
LOCAL
No. 6 USC @ St. Louis
7 p.m. ET
TruTV
No. 5 Texas @ New Mexico State
7:30 p.m. ET
LOCAL
No. 22 Iowa @ BYU
9 p.m. ET
LOCAL