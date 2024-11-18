SI

The Pop-Tarts Bowl Will Have Delicious New Mascots This Year

The Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot taunts a referee with deliciousness.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl was a huge hit last year as Kansas State beat North Carolina State, 28-19, in front of 31,000 fans in Florida. While the actual football was inconsequential and forgettable, it was the only bowl where the winning team got to eat the mascot, so as far as product placement goes, it was a huge success.

Since the Wildcats ate the original mascot, Kellogg's had to come up with a new design for the 2024 edition of the game. Nicole Auerbach was first to press this morning with news that hot fudge sundae, wild berry and a foil wrapper hiding a mystery flavor would be this season's anthropomorphic breakfast pastries.

Apparently the pastry dream is to be devoured, which kind of makes sense. While it hasn't been officially announced, the losing team will probably have to eat the wrapper. Sorry, that's how things work during bowl season.

