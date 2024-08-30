Is There a Two-Minute Warning in College Football This Year? History & Explanation
One small new tweak in college football this season will make Saturdays look and feel a bit more like Sundays on the gridiron.
Don't worry, the NCAA didn't change its kickoff format like the NFL did. But yes, there is a new rule in place this season in college football similar to the two-minute warning in the NFL.
Here's everything you need to know about the brand new two-minute timeout:
What is the two-minute timeout in college football?
The two-minute timeout is essentially the same rule as the two-minute warning in the NFL.
Referees will stop the clock at exactly two minutes remaining in each half if the ball is not live. If there is a play ongoing when the game clock reaches two minutes, the clock will automatically be stopped as soon as that play concludes—just like in the NFL.
This new addition will be a big benefit for college football teams trying to put additional points on the scoreboard before halftime or make a comeback in the fourth quarter, essentially giving them an extra timeout.
Will the two-minute timeout make games longer?
It will not. In fact, the rule could actually help the flow of the game. Television and radio broadcasts have been instructed to save at least one media timeout for the two-minute mark of each half.
"The two-minute timeout will allow all end-of-half and end-of-game timing rules to be simplified and synch up with this timeout," secretary-rules editor Steve Shaw said in the NCAA's rule announcement. "This will also help broadcast partners to avoid back-to-back media timeouts."
Why is it called the two-minute timeout and not the two-minute warning?
Although most casual college football fans will continue to call it the two-minute warning out of habit of watching the NFL, this new addition is officially referred to as the "two-minute timeout" in the NCAA rulebook.
There appears to be no reason of this change aside from the NCAA trying to differentiate it from the NFL's similar rule.