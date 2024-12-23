Video of Tim Tebow and Cam Newton Pairing Up As Pickleball Partners Is Too Good
Two Heisman winners dominating the pickleball court, what else did you expect?
Cam Newton and Tim Tebow got together as a top-tier pickleball duo. Elana Bush posted footage of the two former quarterbacks putting their rackets to use as partners, appearing to dominate the court. Or at least having fun while doing so.
Newton backed up Tebow at the University of Florida before Newton left after two seasons and eventually landed at Auburn, where he won the Heisman award and national title during the 2010 season.
He was asked about seeing Tebow again over a game of pickleball on his show 4th&1 with Cam Newton.
"Not a lot of teammates can say that they won Heismans," Newton said of his relationship with Tebow.
When the two grabbed their rackets, Newton admitted the two were skeptical of one another's pickleball game.
"Being around [Tebow] again," Newton continued. "It was a shock like, 'hold up, can you play?' I can play, can you play? 'I can play too.'
"Being around Tim in these circumstances, you can really appreciate a good friend, a good old teammate."
Newton and Tebow let out a few screams, hugs and chest bumps after they won points as they played in New York. Next time you show up for a casual game of pickleball, hopefully there aren't a couple Heisman winners on the other side of the net.