Tim Tebow, Wife Demi-Leigh Announce They Are Expecting First Child in Heartfelt Video
Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is about to add the title of "dad" to his resume in the near future.
His wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow, announced Tuesday that the couple is expecting their first-born child this summer.
The 29-year-old Demi-Leigh Tebow, who was born and raised in South Africa, began dating her husband Tim back in 2017 after she was crowned Miss Universe. The couple became engaged in 2019 and got married in January 2020 in South Africa.
Tim Tebow, 37, has been working as a college football analyst on ESPN since 2013. Tebow won two national titles during his collegiate career at Florida and claimed the 2007 Heisman Trophy. He played 35 games in the NFL, throwing for 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Tebow signed his final NFL contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 as a tight end but was released during training camp several months later.