Tom Brady Had Classy Message for Bill Belichick After North Carolina Hire

Nothing but class from Belichick's former quarterback.

Liam McKeone

Brady and Belichick will forever be tied together in NFL lore
Brady and Belichick will forever be tied together in NFL lore / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
With Bill Belichick's decision to head to the college ranks, it seems his NFL legacy is settled— and it will always be tied to Tom Brady. The pair worked together for over 20 years to establish the greatest dynasty in the history of sports, winning six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots. While the end of their partnership was not necessarily pretty, it's been made clear both men still hold immense respect for one another.

So, as the dust settled following the breaking news that Belichick would be the next head coach for North Carolina, it came as no surprise Brady had nothing but nice words for his old coach and his new home.

"Congrats Coach," Brady wrote on his Instagram stories over a picture of Belichick in Tarheel blue. "The Tar Heel way is about to become a thing"

A nice sentiment from the longtime Patriots quarterback.

All told, Belichick and Brady won 249 games in the NFL together to go with their six Super Bowl championships. They will go down in history as the greatest coach-player pairing ever. Brady still lingers at the professional level, becoming part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders this year while calling games as a broadcaster for FOX, but Belichick seems ready to leave the NFL behind.

Truly the end of an era. It's only fitting Belichick gets a classy send-off from Brady.

Liam McKeone
