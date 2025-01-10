Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders Seem to Have Differing Plans for Draft Day
It appears that Travis Hunter and the Sanders family might not be on the same page when it comes to their plans for the 2025 NFL draft.
During an appearance on Good Morning America, Deion Sanders said that the plan for draft day was to have Hunter, his sons Shedeur and Shilo, and several Colorado players celebrate the draft with fans at the Colorado gymnasium, rather than attending the actual event in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
"All three of them, and several others on the team, but we're going to do it in Boulder, Colorado and celebrate it with the fans in the gymnasium," Deion said on Good Morning America. "We're going to pack the house. It's going to be phenomenal."
Shedeur stated earlier in January their plans to celebrate the draft in Colorado. "I think we're doing it in Colorado. I don't know too many details about it, but I know it's going to be in Colorado," Shedeur said.
But on The Travis Hunter Show this week, Hunter indicated that he does plan to attend the draft in Green Bay for the once in a lifetime opportunity.
"If I'm the number one pick, I only get to walk that stage one time with a smile on my face," Hunter said. "Gots to do it. First person in my family to do it, oh, I'm definitely doing it."
Together, Shedeur, Deion, and Hunter have redefined Colorado football over the past two seasons. The trio all went to New York City to celebrate Hunter's Heisman Trophy win, and rebuilt a struggling program into a nine-win team this year. For this upcoming milestone though, Hunter might separate from Shedeur and Deion to attend the draft in person.
Hunter is confident that he could be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, even beginning the latest episode of his show saying, "every time the No. 1 pick changes, my Zillow research change."
The Tennessee Titans currently hold the top pick in the draft, which kicks off on Thursday, April 24.