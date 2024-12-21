Travis Hunter Showcases Athleticism With Incredible Dunk Before Colorado Hoops Game
When people say Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is a two-way player, they're usually referring to his offensive and defensive abilities on the football field.
Perhaps they should start using the phrase to describe his acumen in two different sports.
Before the Buffaloes' men's basketball game against Bellarmine Saturday, Hunter took the court with Colorado—headband, uniform and all. The presumptive first-round NFL draft pick enthralled the home fans with a scintillating through-the-legs dunk, as shown in a video from Buffaloes marketing director Marcos Rael.
Seemingly motivated by the Heisman Trophy winner's theatrics, Colorado built a 45–18 lead by halftime.
It's not the first time Hunter has shown flashes on the basketball court, as evidenced by this 2023 mixtape set to Sade's "Pearls."
Hunter, who played basketball in high school, has one game remaining on the schedule in a Buffaloes football uniform—an Alamo Bowl date with BYU on Dec. 28.