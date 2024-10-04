Travis Hunter Explains Why He'd Love to Play for the Denver Broncos
Travis Hunter figures to be one of the first names called during the 2025 NFL draft, and he already seems to have something of an idea of what team he's hoping selects him.
During a recent interview on Kickin' it With Dee, Hunter admitted that he wishes he could join the Denver Broncos at the next level. The Colorado Buffaloes star explained why.
"I wish I could go to the Broncos, just to stay in Colorado because so many people welcomed with open arms. They showed us love that we would never have gotten in a different spot," Hunter said.
"I want to be the first pick," he said when asked if there was anywhere else he'd want to play. "I never dreamed of it until a couple of years ago when I knew I had a chance to become the first pick. That became my main goal, to become the first pick. I don't even care where it's at."
Clearly, Hunter is appreciative of the local support he and his teammates have received from the community in Boulder, and he'd be more than happy to keep playing in front of those same fans when he makes the leap to the NFL. Ultimately, he just wants to be the first player off the board.
Hunter is one of the game's top wide receivers and he's also a shutdown cornerback, playing quality football on both sides of the ball. He discussed his future prospects as a two-way player during the interview, too, making clear that he doesn't want to give up playing either position.