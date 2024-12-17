Travis Hunter's Fiancee Addresses Criticism She's Received Since Heisman Ceremony
Travis Hunter took home the 2024 Heisman Trophy over the weekend, but college football fans couldn't help but notice an apparent lack of enthusiasm from his fiancee Leanna Lenee after he was announced as the winner of the award.
Lenee has received a plethora of criticism on social media in recent days, so much so that she took the time to release a video to address all of the hate. Lenee took to TikTok to respond to the negative attention she's been receiving, while also sharing her side of things.
Lenee explained that the clips circulating online offered the wrong perspective of her actions and intentions. Regarding her not standing up when Hunter won the Heisman, she said that was the result of a camera that was located next to Deion Sanders.
"I knew they were going to film that moment and because of how people are online, I was like, I don't want to be in that shot, so I'm gonna sit down," she said. Lenee made clear that she was overjoyed for Hunter over winning the award and wanted the moment to be about him, rather than her.
Hunter himself spoke on the situation, acknowledging the backlash Lenee has received and lambasting the critics for their comments. Hunter said that seeing his fiancee receive so much negative criticism was difficult for the both of them and that Lenee had cried herself to sleep as a result of the cruel comments.
Lenee and Hunter got engaged in February, and the Heisman ceremony was not the first time their relationship has been overanalyzed and scrutinized by fans on social media. The two made clear they hope it's the last.