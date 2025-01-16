Travis Hunter Jokes About Return to College Football After Carson Beck NIL Reports
Travis Hunter is expected to be one of the first names called during the 2025 NFL draft, but some recent reports about massive NIL valuations for some of the biggest players in college football had him joking about potentially hitting the transfer portal instead of turning pro.
Hunter responded to a report which indicated star quarterback Carson Beck, who announced his decision to transfer from Georgia to Miami last week, has earned as much as $10 million via NIL over the last 12 months. Beck is reportedly set to receive $4 million in 2025 for joining the Hurricanes, and has also made plenty of money from his various brand deals such as Beats by Dre, Powerade, and Chipotle.
Hunter was stunned, to say the least.
"How do you get $10 million? Where's my $10 million? How are people getting this much money bro? Hold up, let me go test this out," said Hunter jokingly during an episode of The Travis Hunter Show. "Let me go back. I'm going back to college. Let me see if I can get $100 million. Let me go see if I can go back and win another Heisman, because $10 million, I ain't make that in college. Let me go hit the portal right quick, bro."
Hunter cast doubts over the accuracy of the claim about Beck's NIL earnings, but added that he's happy for the quarterback if he did get that much money. "I'm jealous, I ain't gonna lie," he added.
As a projected early first-round pick, Hunter figures to make more than $10 million through his rookie contract, but that didn't stop him from expressing his surprise over how much some of his fellow college athletes are pocketing. As one of the most marketable figures in the sport, Hunter couldn't help but wonder what he'd be able to get if he entered the transfer portal and delayed his professional career by a year.