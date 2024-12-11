Heisman Favorite Travis Hunter Wins Second Straight Paul Hornung Award
As he awaits the news of potentially winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy, Colorado's Travis Hunter is adding some other awards to his resume.
The Buffaloes' star wide receiver/cornerback won the 2024 Paul Hornung Award on Wednesday—presented annually to college football's most versatile player. It's the second straight year that Hunter has won the award.
The award is named after former Notre Dame quarterback, running back, and kicker Paul Hornung—who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL draft. Hornung also played basketball for the Fighting Irish. Past winners of the award, which was created in 2010, include Tavon Austin, Christian McCaffrey, Jabrill Peppers, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and Marcus Jones.
Hunter led the Big 12 in receptions (92), receiving touchdowns (12), and was second in receiving yards (1,152) at wide receiver in 2024. He also tallied 31 total tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and a forced fumble as a cornerback—earning him Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
The 21-year-old is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this coming Saturday, and is widely considered to be among the top selections in the 2025 NFL draft.