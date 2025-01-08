Travis Kelce Was So Grossed Out by Clips From the Duke's Mayo Bowl Festivities
Kansas City Chiefs (and ex-Cincinnati) tight end Travis Kelce has frequented a few different bowls in his illustrious career—the Sugar Bowl, the Liberty Bowl, the since-renamed Belk Bowl and, of course, the Super Bowl.
Fortunately for Kelce, however, his career presaged the advent of the Duke's Mayo Bowl. When shown clips of this year's game between Minnesota and Virginia Tech (a 24–10 Golden Gophers win) on Wednesday's edition of New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce, Travis quickly fell into a nauseous state.
"Get it off the screen!" Travis yelled as video rolled of Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck receiving the game's traditional mayonnaise bath.
As level-headed former Philadelphia Eagles centerJason attempted to hold a quasi-sensible conversation about the bowl game, Travis simply writhed around in terror.
"There's a lot of funny bits they did with the mayonnaise, though. I gotta admit to that," Jason said.
As footage played of contestants bobbing in vats of mayonnaise, Travis's pain continued.
"I'm gonna shut the f---ing computer down if you do anything more with mayo," he said firmly.