SI

Tulane and Florida Bowl Records & History: How Have the Gasparilla Bowl Teams Fared Through the Years?

Tulane and Florida match up with each other for the first time in decades at this year's Gasparilla Bowl.

Josh Wilson

Gasparilla Bowl MVP trophy displayed before a game
Gasparilla Bowl MVP trophy displayed before a game / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

It has been just over 40 years since the last time the Florida Gators and Tulane Green Wave matched up on the gridiron, but that drought ends with the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl. Here's everything to know about how the two teams have fared against one another and in bowl games in general.

Tulane vs Florida Matchup History, All-Time Record

The two schools once faced off frequently when Tulane was a member of the SEC, but since its departure in 1966 Tulane has only matched up with Florida six times.

Florida is 13-6-2 over Tulane, currently riding an 11-game win streak that dates back to 1947 when a contest ended in a tie. Tulane last beat Florida in 1946.

Tulane, Florida Records in Bowl Games

Here's how the two teams match up in bowl records.

Team

Wins

Losses

Win PCT

Florida

24

24

.500

Tulane

7

9

.438

Florida is looking to break its 50/50 knot in this bowl game, while Tulane is still nascent in its overall bowl history and hoping to get slightly closer to .500.

Tulane's Last Five Bowl Game Results

Here's how Tulane has fared in its last five bowl games:

Date

Bowl

Opponent

Score

Win/Loss

Dec. 15, 2018

Cure Bowl

Louisiana-Lafayette

41–24

Win

Jan. 4, 2020

Armed Forces Bowl

Southern Miss

30–13

Win

Dec. 22, 2020

Potato Bowl

Nevada

38–27

Loss

Jan. 2, 2023

Cotton Bowl

USC

46–45

Win

Dec. 27, 2023

Military Bowl

Virginia Tech

41–20

Loss

Tulane went on a drought with no bowl appearances between 1940 and 1970, 1988 and 2002 and then again between 2002 and 2013. It has appeared in a bowl game every year but one since 2018.

Florida's Last Five Bowl Game Results

And here's how Florida has done in recent bowl history:

Date

Bowl

Opponent

Score

Win/Loss

Dec. 29, 2018

Peach Bowl

Michigan

41–15

Win

Dec. 30, 2019

Orange Bowl

Virginia

36–28

Win

Dec. 30, 2020

Cotton Bowl

Oklahoma

55-20

Loss

Dec. 23, 2021

Gasparilla Bowl

UCF

29–17

Loss

Dec. 17, 2022

Las Vegas Bowl

Oregon State

30–3

Loss

Have Tulane and Florida Ever Faced Off in a Bowl Game?

Nope! Tulane and Florida have played each other plenty over the last century, but never at a bowl game.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/College Football