Tulane and Florida Bowl Records & History: How Have the Gasparilla Bowl Teams Fared Through the Years?
It has been just over 40 years since the last time the Florida Gators and Tulane Green Wave matched up on the gridiron, but that drought ends with the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl. Here's everything to know about how the two teams have fared against one another and in bowl games in general.
Tulane vs Florida Matchup History, All-Time Record
The two schools once faced off frequently when Tulane was a member of the SEC, but since its departure in 1966 Tulane has only matched up with Florida six times.
Florida is 13-6-2 over Tulane, currently riding an 11-game win streak that dates back to 1947 when a contest ended in a tie. Tulane last beat Florida in 1946.
Tulane, Florida Records in Bowl Games
Here's how the two teams match up in bowl records.
Team
Wins
Losses
Win PCT
Florida
24
24
.500
Tulane
7
9
.438
Florida is looking to break its 50/50 knot in this bowl game, while Tulane is still nascent in its overall bowl history and hoping to get slightly closer to .500.
Tulane's Last Five Bowl Game Results
Here's how Tulane has fared in its last five bowl games:
Date
Bowl
Opponent
Score
Win/Loss
Dec. 15, 2018
Cure Bowl
Louisiana-Lafayette
41–24
Win
Jan. 4, 2020
Armed Forces Bowl
Southern Miss
30–13
Win
Dec. 22, 2020
Potato Bowl
Nevada
38–27
Loss
Jan. 2, 2023
Cotton Bowl
USC
46–45
Win
Dec. 27, 2023
Military Bowl
Virginia Tech
41–20
Loss
Tulane went on a drought with no bowl appearances between 1940 and 1970, 1988 and 2002 and then again between 2002 and 2013. It has appeared in a bowl game every year but one since 2018.
Florida's Last Five Bowl Game Results
And here's how Florida has done in recent bowl history:
Date
Bowl
Opponent
Score
Win/Loss
Dec. 29, 2018
Peach Bowl
Michigan
41–15
Win
Dec. 30, 2019
Orange Bowl
Virginia
36–28
Win
Dec. 30, 2020
Cotton Bowl
Oklahoma
55-20
Loss
Dec. 23, 2021
Gasparilla Bowl
UCF
29–17
Loss
Dec. 17, 2022
Las Vegas Bowl
Oregon State
30–3
Loss
Have Tulane and Florida Ever Faced Off in a Bowl Game?
Nope! Tulane and Florida have played each other plenty over the last century, but never at a bowl game.