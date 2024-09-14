SI

Tulane Kicker Somehow Boots Extra-Point Attempt Under the Crossbar vs. Oklahoma

The Green Wave's Ethan Head had an inauspicious start to his college kicking career.

Patrick Andres

Sep 14, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

To say Tulane's special teams Saturday were an adventure is an understatement.

The Green Wave—still smarting from the offseason departure of top-tier kicker Valentino Ambrosio—trotted out Jacob Barnes and Ethan Head at the position against No. 15 Oklahoma Saturday.

Barnes missed a 50-yard field goal with 5:15 left in the first half. Head did something a little more visible.

Lining up for an extra point with Tulane trailing 21–6 and 19 seconds left in the half, Head sent the ball flying under the crossbar—nearly striking one of the Sooners' mascot handlers. Announcers Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek sounded bewildered by the kick.

Head, fortunately, recovered to hit an extra point with 4:45 remaining in the first quarter.

The West Chicago, Ill. native had previously only made the box score for a solo tackle in the Green Wave's 52–0 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Aug. 29. if he has designs on matching Ambrosio's accomplishments, there's no better place to start than successfully shaking off that kind of mistake.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football