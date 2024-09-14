Tulane Kicker Somehow Boots Extra-Point Attempt Under the Crossbar vs. Oklahoma
To say Tulane's special teams Saturday were an adventure is an understatement.
The Green Wave—still smarting from the offseason departure of top-tier kicker Valentino Ambrosio—trotted out Jacob Barnes and Ethan Head at the position against No. 15 Oklahoma Saturday.
Barnes missed a 50-yard field goal with 5:15 left in the first half. Head did something a little more visible.
Lining up for an extra point with Tulane trailing 21–6 and 19 seconds left in the half, Head sent the ball flying under the crossbar—nearly striking one of the Sooners' mascot handlers. Announcers Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek sounded bewildered by the kick.
Head, fortunately, recovered to hit an extra point with 4:45 remaining in the first quarter.
The West Chicago, Ill. native had previously only made the box score for a solo tackle in the Green Wave's 52–0 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Aug. 29. if he has designs on matching Ambrosio's accomplishments, there's no better place to start than successfully shaking off that kind of mistake.