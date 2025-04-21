UCLA QB to Enter Transfer Portal Following Nico Iamaleava Arrival
UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar, who transferred into the program from Appalachian State earlier this offseason, will enter the transfer portal once again after UCLA's acquisition of former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, according to a report from Pete Nakos of On3.
Aguilar, who has one year of eligibility remaining, has quickly become one of the top quarterback transfers on the market. In two years as a starter at Appalachian State, Aguilar threw for 6,760 yards and 56 touchdowns. He transferred to UCLA with the expectation that he would be the program's starter in 2025, but with UCLA officially landing Iamaleava over the weekend, Aguilar has re-entered the portal to ensure he has a starting job locked up next season.
One potential option for Aguilar? Tennessee. The Volunteers are in need of quarterback help after Iamaleava's departure, and Aguilar would provide a proven veteran signal caller to hold down the position until blue-chip recruit Faizon Brandon arrives as part of the class of 2026. ESPN's Chris Low reports that Tennessee "will be interested" in the former Appalachian State QB.