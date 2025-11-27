UL-Monroe Hires Sean Tuohy Jr. of 'The Blind Side' As New Athletic Director
The 32-year-old will now lead the Warhawks' athletic department.
UL-Monroe is hiring Sean "SJ" Tuohy Jr. as the school's new athletic director, according to a report from Chris Vannini of The Athletic.
Tuohy, who is currently the deputy athletic director at Oral Roberts, has also worked at UCF, Arkansas, SMU and Liberty. He will now lead the Warhawks' athletic department at just 32 years old.
Tuohy was depicted in the 2009 film The Blind Side, which chronicled his childhood familial ties with Michael Oher, a now-retired NFL offensive lineman.
Oher was taken in as a high schooler by the Tuohy family and a conservatorship was established, which was later dissolved in 2023.
