UL-Monroe Hires Sean Tuohy Jr. of 'The Blind Side' As New Athletic Director

The 32-year-old will now lead the Warhawks' athletic department.

Mike McDaniel

Sean Tuohy Jr. is the new athletic director at UL-Monroe.
Sean Tuohy Jr. is the new athletic director at UL-Monroe. / Conor Kvatek/UCF Athletics/University Images via Getty Images
UL-Monroe is hiring Sean "SJ" Tuohy Jr. as the school's new athletic director, according to a report from Chris Vannini of The Athletic.

Tuohy, who is currently the deputy athletic director at Oral Roberts, has also worked at UCF, Arkansas, SMU and Liberty. He will now lead the Warhawks' athletic department at just 32 years old.

Tuohy was depicted in the 2009 film The Blind Side, which chronicled his childhood familial ties with Michael Oher, a now-retired NFL offensive lineman.

Oher was taken in as a high schooler by the Tuohy family and a conservatorship was established, which was later dissolved in 2023.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

