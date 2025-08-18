The Ultimate Weekly 2025 College Football Road Trip
The 2025 college football season is upon us.
To kick off the season, we put together the ultimate road trip that took you to some of the must-see stadiums, games and places that make the sport special.
Some ground rules: We can visit a venue only once for the entire season—no repeats—and we have to visit every FBS conference. Weeknight games are encouraged but not required. Travel has to be at least somewhat feasible, so no going from Pac-12/Mountain West After Dark to a Big Noon Kickoff on the East Coast unless there’s a scheduled red-eye flight that actually works (if there is a private jet company that wants to sponsor us actually embarking on this, we’re all ears, too).
With that housekeeping out of the way, the ultimate college football road trip can commence.
Week Zero
Saturday, Aug. 23: Kansas State vs. Iowa State (in Dublin, Ireland)
There’s only one option for the very first Saturday of the season: Farmageddon across the pond. Not only is this a terrific matchup in what has proven to be a great environment at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, but it carries some significant weight when it comes to Big 12 tiebreakers down the road between two of the conference’s top contenders.
Week 1
Thursday, Aug. 28: Boise State at USF
Friday, Aug. 29: Georgia Tech at Colorado
Saturday, Aug. 30: Texas at Ohio State
Sunday, Aug. 31: Notre Dame at Miami
Monday, Sept. 1: TCU at North Carolina
The first full week of the season is a delight. While Nebraska vs. Cincinnati in Kansas City, Mo., is an intriguing option on Thursday, we chose Boise State at USF. Boise State has a huge target on its back in the race to nab another Group of 5 bid to the playoff. USF returns a ton from last season to make this a potentially huge data point in the debate between the American and the Mountain West. From Tampa, you can head to much cooler temperatures in Boulder, Colo., to see how life in the post–Travis Hunter/Shedeur Sanders era goes against a dark horse in the ACC (Brent Key’s favorite player was Deion Sanders back in the day, so be sure to arrive in time for the pregame handshake). Then, it’s off to the Horseshoe for the game of the season between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State for Arch Manning’s real baptism in college football against the reigning national champions. It’s tough to pass on LSU at Clemson that same Saturday, but at least it allows for you to easily take a direct flight down to Miami for a rehash of “Catholics vs. Convicts” that has some serious CFP impact this season. Finally, it’s on to Chapel Hill, N.C., to see Bill Belichick’s debut against the Horned Frogs on Labor Day.
Week 2
Saturday, Sept. 6: Baylor at SMU and Michigan at Oklahoma
It could be worth stopping by James Madison at Louisville on Friday if there wasn’t a later stop in the commonwealth on the tour to see the Cardinals for a game. Instead a unique doubleheader is on tap thanks to the TV partners creating an opportunity to see Baylor at SMU at 11 a.m. local time before driving a few hours up to catch Sherrone Moore’s return to Oklahoma with Michigan in the game of the week by far.
Week 3
Saturday, Sept. 13: Florida at LSU
There are some enticing games this weekend but this is already marked down as a prime-time kickoff in Death Valley, which is a unique experience under the lights. Not only does this one also have huge implications in the SEC standings, but this series with the Gators almost always results in something strange happening. That makes it worth going to Baton Rouge over other potential options like Georgia at Tennessee or Texas A&M at Notre Dame.
Week 4
Saturday, Sept. 20: Illinois at Indiana
This is a very tough weekend to decide where to go and it could truthfully be decided based on results in the first three weeks given some of the options (Michigan at Nebraska, SMU at TCU and Texas Tech at Utah among them). But this should be a top 15 matchup that will go a long ways in seeing if either the Illini or the Hoosiers are true CFP hopefuls after returning a lot of their rosters from strong 2024 campaigns.
Week 5
Friday, Sept. 26: TCU at Arizona State
Saturday, Sept. 27: Oregon at Penn State
Every game that the Sun Devils played at home last season against a power-conference opponent came down to one score and, given the nature of the Big 12, you could probably bet on that being the case in 2025. Josh Hoover vs. Sam Leavitt is a really compelling QB battle and you might even be able to make it down Mill Avenue before catching a red-eye toward State College, Pa. It’s tough to pass up Alabama going between the hedges at Georgia, but Oregon’s Big Ten title-game rematch against Penn State is also a “white out” game in prime time, which is one of the best atmospheres in the sport.
Week 6
Saturday, Oct. 4: Texas at Florida
It’s a bit of a lighter slate in college football but there are some appetizing games in Week 6, headlined by the Longhorns’ first trip to Gainesville, Fla., since 1940. The Manning family, it should be noted, has an interesting history against Florida and only owns one win in the Swamp. If the TV networks were to help you out with one game at noon and another late at night, it could even be feasible to speed between Miami at Florida State and this SEC clash on Saturday.
Week 7
Wednesday, Oct. 8: Liberty at UTEP
Friday, Oct. 10: USF at North Texas
Saturday, Oct. 11: Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Dallas)
Week 7 will be spent going from one end of the great state of Texas to the other. At the criminally underrated football mecca of the Sun Bowl, an improved UTEP side hosts Conference USA favorite Liberty on Wednesday, while you can probably spend Thursday at a high school football game somewhere before taking in South Florida at North Texas on Friday. Saturday is the main event however, with the greatest backdrop for a college football game in the State Fair of Texas right outside the Cotton Bowl. Come for the delightful snacks outside, stay for the split between burnt orange and crimson lined up perfectly on opposing sides of the 50.
Week 8
Friday, Oct. 17: North Carolina at Cal
Saturday, Oct. 18: USC at Notre Dame
This is a heck of a weekend between the third Saturday in October: Ole Miss headed to Georgia, the Holy War, Penn State going to Iowa and two title-game rematches in SMU at Clemson and UNLV at Boise State. Still, start out with a trek up Tightwad Hill in Berkeley, Calif., before arriving at Memorial Stadium to see how Belichick deals with an original Pac-12 After Dark program in ACC colors (along with old foe, Ron Rivera who is Cal’s general manager). You don’t even have to hustle to make a red-eye east either as the greatest intersectional rivalry in the sport takes place in prime time in South Bend—as of now, the last trip the Trojans are set to take to play the Irish.
Week 9
Tuesday, Oct. 21: Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech
Friday, Oct. 24: Cal at Virginia Tech
Saturday, Oct. 25: Alabama at South Carolina
There are a couple of fun venues on tap in Week 9 though there’s midweek action up first in Ruston, La., as Western Kentucky travels to Louisiana Tech in what should be the CUSA game that determines at least one team in the league title game. Then it’s over to Blacksburg, Va., on Friday night to experience one of the best entrances in college football with “Enter Sandman.” Then you can compare it the next day to see how South Carolina does “Sandstorm” and if Alabama can contain LaNorris Sellers in a key SEC clash.
Week 10
Tuesday, Oct. 28: James Madison at Texas State
Thursday, Oct. 30: Tulane at UTSA
Saturday, Nov. 1: Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)
Tons of great options across the board in Week 10, but first up is a journey down to San Marcos, Texas, to catch two of the Sun Belt favorites square off in a game that could have some CFP considerations if each side lives up to the hype. Then it’s a short drive down the road to the Alamodome on Thursday for a key meeting between contenders in the American. Finally, by the time Saturday rolls around it’s time to get out to the World’s Largest Cocktail Party between Georgia and Florida, which is a sight to behold and carries extra meaning this season as the last meeting in Jacksonville until 2028.
Week 11
Tuesday, Nov. 4: Miami (Ohio) at Ohio
Wednesday, Nov. 5: Northern Illinois at Toledo
Thursday, Nov. 6: Georgia Southern at Appalachian State
Saturday, Nov. 8: LSU at Alabama
The arrival of midweek MACtion is always special, and there’s a great slate to start with as we head to the great city of Athens, Ohio, for the Battle of the Bricks. Ohio is the reigning league champ and will no doubt be holding that over its in-state rivals. Then it’s on to the last meeting between conference powers Northern Illinois and Toledo at the Glass Bowl. After that, dip down to Boone, N.C., and one of the more picturesque places to watch a game as App State hosts Georgia Southern. Finally, head to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for what is annually one of the best (and most-watched) games every season as LSU arrives for a notable SEC matchup that definitely carries CFP implications.
Week 12
Friday, Nov. 14: Clemson at Louisville
Saturday, Nov. 15: Texas at Georgia
This might be a conference title game elimination weekend as we start with a few bourbons before heading over to see Louisville host ACC favorite Clemson—call ahead and maybe you can get into one of the cabooses for a tailgate. Then it’s on to the game of the year in SEC play as Texas goes between the hedges to face off against a team that seemingly had their number in two meetings last year. Not only is Athens, Ga., one of America’s great college towns, but the atmosphere for this one should be juiced even more than normal for a massive game.
Week 13
Friday, Nov. 21: Hawai’i at UNLV
Saturday, Nov. 22: Montana State at Montana
After going into one of the great SEC environments the week prior, it’s time to go off the beaten path a bit out West. First up is a fun meeting between two great offensive-minded head coaches as Hawai’i goes to the mainland and Allegiant Stadium to take on Dan Mullen’s Rebels on Friday night in Las Vegas. From there, it’s time to drastically change climates and arrive at a top 10 FCS matchup in the Brawl of the Wild between Montana State and Montana. Bring a few extra layers, but Missoula, Mont., is great and the game should be even better. Also potential options this weekend? The Game as Harvard travels to Yale; Tennessee plays at Florida; and USC goes up to Oregon among the many places in Week 13 on the radar.
Week 14
Thursday, Nov 27: Navy at Memphis
Friday, Nov. 28: Texas A&M at Texas
Saturday, Nov. 29: Ohio State at Michigan
One of the best times in the sport between Thanksgiving, rivalry week and the fact that conference title games and CFP berths getting locked up are right around the corner. We’ll start the real feast week on turkey day itself in Memphis as the Midshipmen roll into town for a game that might have a big impact on the standings in the American and should be a good chance to catch the Liberty Bowl in the middle of its sparkling new renovation. From there, the return of the Lone Star Showdown with the Aggies in Austin for the first time since 2010 and there should be no shortage of things to check out on the 40 Acres given how great a game-day environment it is around Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium. To wrap things up, it’s up to Ann Arbor, Mich., to see if Ryan Day and the Buckeyes can finally, possibly, beat the Wolverines in The Game. The true sickos may even be able to drive down to Ford Field to catch Maryland at Michigan State later that night in Detroit, too.
Championship Weekend
Friday, Dec. 5: Mountain West title game
Saturday, Dec. 6: SEC title game
The playoff field is about to get set and if you can’t sneak in some bacon to watch games with the selection committee in North Texas, you might as well head out to the home site of wherever the Mountain West championship game takes place on Friday night before hitting Atlanta for one of the better environments for a league championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Week 16
Saturday, Dec. 13: Army vs. Navy (in Baltimore)
This wouldn’t be the ultimate road trip without seeing the game that means a little bit more than all the others as the Cadets and Midshipmen meet in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium. There’s pageantry in college football and there’s what happens in this very special game between the service academies to truly put the bow on the regular season.