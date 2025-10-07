UNC, Hulu Nix Planned Documentary Amid Bill Belichick's Awful Start to First Year
North Carolina's start to the 2025 season has been anything but cinematic—and Hulu appears to have recognized that.
The streaming service and the Tar Heels have called off a documentary that intended to follow North Carolina through coach Bill Belichick's first season, according to a Tuesday morning report from Jeremiah Holloway of Inside Carolina on On3.
As Holloway noted, Belichick announced the documentary in August amid optimism surrounding his first year in the Research Triangle.
Since then, that optimism has been torn to shreds. TCU demolished the Tar Heels 48–14 in both team's season opener on Sept. 1, and UCF and Clemson outscored North Carolina by a combined total of 72–19. The Tar Heels' only wins are over Charlotte and FCS Richmond.
North Carolina is off this week and will head west next Friday to battle ACC foe California, before. lurching into a difficult stretch including games against No. 19 Virginia and Syracuse.