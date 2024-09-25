UNLV Administration, NIL Collective Issue Statements On Matthew Sluka Situation
UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka declared his intention to redshirt the remainder of the season after the school failed to uphold "representations" that were promised to him.
Sluka had led the Rebels to a 3–0 record before his decision to forgo the remainder of the season, with reports indicating there was a dispute involving NIL money.
The UNLV administration issued a statement in response to the situation involving Sluka, alleging that the quarterback made financial demands in order to continue taking the field for the Rebels.
"Football player Matthew Sluka's representative made financial demands upon the University and its NIL collective in order to continue playing. UNLV Athletics interpreted these demands as a violation of the NCAA pay-for-play rules, as well as Nevada state law. UNLV does not engage in such activity, nor does it respond to implied threats. UNLV has honored all previously agreed-upon scholarships for Matthew Sluka," the school said Chris Vannini of The Athletic.
The UNLV NIL Collective also issued a statement in which it stated that it had never formally made an NIL offer to the quarterback.
"To clarify, there were no formal NIL offers made during Mr. Sluka's recruitment process. Additionally, Friends of UNLV did not finalize or agree to any NIL offers whlie he was part of the team, aside from a completed community engagement event over the summer.
"At Blueprint Sports and Friends of UNLV, we take our commitments very seriously. We would like to emphasize that we have upheld all Friends of UNLV contracts this season, and have not defaulted on any agreements with Mr. Sluka. Our commitment to supporting Rebel student-athletes remains unwavering, and we are dedicated to maintaining the integrity of our programs," the statement read, via Pete Nakos of On3.
Sluka spent the previous four seasons playing at Holy Cross before transferring to UNLV ahead of the 2024 campaign. He's led the Rebels to their best start in 40 years, having thrown six touchdowns and just one interception through his first three games.