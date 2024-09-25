UNLV Starting QB Matt Sluka Announces Intent to Transfer for Perceived NIL Reasons
UNLV starting quarterback Matt Sluka will use his redshirt and not play in any more games for the school this season, he announced on social media on Tuesday night.
"I have decided to utilize my redshirt year and will not be playing in any additional games this season," Sluka's statement read on his official X account. "I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled. Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program."
While the "certain representations" that were not met by UNLV are unclear, the sense is that Sluka is transferring due to NIL reasons.
This would mark the first time (at least publicly) that a player has elected to take a redshirt and transfer in-season due to NIL agreements not being met.
Sluka joined UNLV in the offseason as a transfer after a standout career at Holy Cross at the FCS level. He's completed 21 of his 48 passing attempts for 318 yards and six touchdowns to one interception this season.
The loss for UNLV and head coach Barry Odom is substantial given Sluka's play early this season has been key to the program's first 3-0 start in 40 years. It's early, but UNLV has been tabbed as one of the Group of Five's early contenders for its College Football Playoff spot.
UNLV hosts Fresno State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.